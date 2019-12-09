Globos de Oro: Joker, The Irishman y Once Upon a Time in Hollywood van por los premios mayores

La Asociación de Periodistas Extranjeros de Hollywood entregó a los nominados para la versión 77 de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el próximo cinco de enero de 2020 y tendrá como animador al comediante Ricky Gervais.

Entre los postulantes en las categorías de cine destacan "Joker", de Todd Phillips; "The Irishman", de Martin Scorsese y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino.

MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA

* 1917

* The Irishman

* Joker

* Marriage Story

* The Two Popes





MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL OR COMEDIA

* Dolemite is my Name

* Jojo Rabbit

* Knives Out

* Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

* Rocketman





MEJOR DIRECTOR

* Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

* Sam Mendes - 1917

* Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

* Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

* Todd Phillips - Joker





MEJOR ACTOR – DRAMA

* Christian Bale - Ford v. Ferrari

* Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory

* Adam Driver - Marriage Story

* Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

* Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes





MEJOR ACTRIZ – DRAMA

* Cynthio Erivo - Harriet

* Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

* Soarise Ronana - Little Women

* Charlize Theron - Bombshell

* Renee Zellweger - Judy





MEJOR ACTOR – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

* Daniel Craig - Knives OuT

* Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit

* Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

* Taron Egerton - Rocketman

* Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name





MEJOR ACTRIZ – MUSICAL O COMEDIA

* Awkwafina - The Farewell

* Ana de Armas - Knives Out

* Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart

* Emma Thompson - Late Night

* Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go Bernadette





MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

* Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

* Al Pacino - The Irishman

* Joe Pesci - The Irishman

* Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

* Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes





MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

* Annette Benning - The Report

* Margot Robbie - Bombshell

* Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers

* Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

* Laura Dern - Marriage Story

MEJOR GUION

* Marriage Story

* Parasite

* The Two Popes

* Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

* The Irishman

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

* Motherless Brooklyn

* Little Women

* Joker

* 1917

* Marriage Story

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

* Beautiful Ghosts – CATS

* I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman

* Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

* Spirit – The Lion King

* Stand Up – Harriet

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

* Frozen 2

* The Lion King

* Missing Link

* Toy Story 4

* How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

* The Farewell

* Les Misérables

* Pain and Glory

* Parasite

* Portrait of a Lady on Fire