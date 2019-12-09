Globos de Oro: Joker, The Irishman y Once Upon a Time in Hollywood van por los premios mayores

La Asociación de Periodistas Extranjeros de Hollywood entregó a los nominados para la versión 77 de los Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el próximo cinco de enero de 2020 y tendrá como animador al comediante Ricky Gervais.
Entre los postulantes en las categorías de cine destacan "Joker", de Todd Phillips; "The Irishman", de Martin Scorsese y "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", de Quentin Tarantino.
MEJOR PELÍCULA – DRAMA
* 1917
* The Irishman
* Joker
* Marriage Story
* The Two Popes
MEJOR PELÍCULA – MUSICAL OR COMEDIA
* Dolemite is my Name
* Jojo Rabbit
* Knives Out
* Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
* Rocketman
MEJOR DIRECTOR
* Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
* Sam Mendes - 1917
* Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
* Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
* Todd Phillips - Joker
MEJOR ACTOR – DRAMA
* Christian Bale - Ford v. Ferrari
* Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
* Adam Driver - Marriage Story
* Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
* Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ – DRAMA
* Cynthio Erivo - Harriet
* Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
* Soarise Ronana - Little Women
* Charlize Theron - Bombshell
* Renee Zellweger - Judy
MEJOR ACTOR – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
* Daniel Craig - Knives OuT
* Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
* Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
* Taron Egerton - Rocketman
* Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
MEJOR ACTRIZ – MUSICAL O COMEDIA
* Awkwafina - The Farewell
* Ana de Armas - Knives Out
* Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
* Emma Thompson - Late Night
* Cate Blanchett - Where’d You Go Bernadette
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
* Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
* Al Pacino - The Irishman
* Joe Pesci - The Irishman
* Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
* Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
* Annette Benning - The Report
* Margot Robbie - Bombshell
* Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
* Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
* Laura Dern - Marriage Story
MEJOR GUION
* Marriage Story
* Parasite
* The Two Popes
* Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
* The Irishman
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
* Motherless Brooklyn
* Little Women
* Joker
* 1917
* Marriage Story
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
* Beautiful Ghosts – CATS
* I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman
* Into the Unknown – Frozen 2
* Spirit – The Lion King
* Stand Up – Harriet
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
* Frozen 2
* The Lion King
* Missing Link
* Toy Story 4
* How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA
* The Farewell
* Les Misérables
* Pain and Glory
* Parasite
* Portrait of a Lady on Fire