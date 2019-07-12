DIALES ADN
Escucha aquí el nuevo álbum de Ed Sheeran con colaboraciones de famosos artistas

El disco contiene canciones con Paulo Londra, Eminem, 50 Cent, Travis Scott, Camila Cabello, entre otros.

Cantante Ed Sheeran. Foto: Getty Images

Yem Manríquez 12/07/2019 - ( hace 16 horas )

El cantante Ed Sheeran estrenó este viernes su esperado nuevo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, que contiene canciones con otros famosos artistas.

El disco tiene 15 temas en total, donde destacan las canciones de diferentes estilos con Camila Cabello y Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Eminem y 50 Cent. Algunas de ellas ya habían sido estrenadas como I Dont Care con Justin Bieber y BLOW con Bruno Mars y Chris Stapleton.

Asimismo, una de las sorpresas fue la colaboración con el argentino Paulo Londra, Nothing on you, que en solo horas tiene más de 1 millón de reproducciones en Youtube.

Estas son las canciones que tiene el álbum:

- Beautiful People feat. Khalid

- South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

- Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock

- Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

- Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA

- I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

- Antisocial with Travis Scott

- Remeber the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

- Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus

- Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

- Nothing On You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

- I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R

- 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

- Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

- BLOW with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Puedes escuchar el álbum completo en YouTube o Spotity.

