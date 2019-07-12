Escucha aquí el nuevo álbum de Ed Sheeran con colaboraciones de famosos artistas

Síguenos en:
Cantante Ed Sheeran. Foto: Getty Images
El cantante Ed Sheeran estrenó este viernes su esperado nuevo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, que contiene canciones con otros famosos artistas.
El disco tiene 15 temas en total, donde destacan las canciones de diferentes estilos con Camila Cabello y Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Eminem y 50 Cent. Algunas de ellas ya habían sido estrenadas como I Dont Care con Justin Bieber y BLOW con Bruno Mars y Chris Stapleton.
Asimismo, una de las sorpresas fue la colaboración con el argentino Paulo Londra, Nothing on you, que en solo horas tiene más de 1 millón de reproducciones en Youtube.
Estas son las canciones que tiene el álbum:
- Beautiful People feat. Khalid
- South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B
- Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock
- Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy
- Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA
- I Don't Care with Justin Bieber
- Antisocial with Travis Scott
- Remeber the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent
- Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus
- Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai
- Nothing On You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave
- I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R
- 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
- Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex
- BLOW with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars
Puedes escuchar el álbum completo en YouTube o Spotity.