Escucha aquí el nuevo álbum de Ed Sheeran con colaboraciones de famosos artistas

El cantante Ed Sheeran estrenó este viernes su esperado nuevo álbum No. 6 Collaborations Project, que contiene canciones con otros famosos artistas.

El disco tiene 15 temas en total, donde destacan las canciones de diferentes estilos con Camila Cabello y Cardi B, Travis Scott, Skrillex, Eminem y 50 Cent. Algunas de ellas ya habían sido estrenadas como I Dont Care con Justin Bieber y BLOW con Bruno Mars y Chris Stapleton.

Asimismo, una de las sorpresas fue la colaboración con el argentino Paulo Londra, Nothing on you, que en solo horas tiene más de 1 millón de reproducciones en Youtube.

Estas son las canciones que tiene el álbum:

- Beautiful People feat. Khalid

- South of the Border feat. Camila Cabello & Cardi B

- Cross Me feat. Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock

- Take Me Back to London feat. Stormzy

- Best Part of Me feat. YEBBA

- I Don't Care with Justin Bieber

- Antisocial with Travis Scott

- Remeber the Name feat. Eminem & 50 Cent

- Feels feat. Young Thug & J Hus

- Put It All on Me feat. Ella Mai

- Nothing On You feat. Paulo Londra & Dave

- I Don't Want Your Money feat. H.E.R

- 1000 Nights feat. Meek Mill & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

- Way to Break My Heart feat. Skrillex

- BLOW with Chris Stapleton & Bruno Mars

Puedes escuchar el álbum completo en YouTube o Spotity.