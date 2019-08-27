Ellos fueron los grandes ganadores de MTV Video Music Awards 2019

Este lunes se llevaron a cabo los MTV Video Music Awards 2019, donde se presentaron algunos de los nombres más importantes de la industria musical.

Con la conducción de Sebastian Maniscalco y la participación de Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers y Rosalía, varios artistas internacionales fueron premiados por sus trabajos más actuales.

Entre los grandes ganadores de la noche destacan Taylor Swift, que el galardón al Video del Año por "You Need to Calm Down", Billie Eilish el de Mejor Artista Nuevo y Ariana Grande, quien fue elegida como la Artista del Año, superando a Shawn Mendes y Cardi B, entre otros.

Revisa aquí la lista de los grandes triunfadores de los MTV VMAs 2019:

Video del Año

"a lot" – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

"Bad Guy" – Billie Eilish

"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

Artista del Año

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande (GANADORA)

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Canción del año

"In My Feelings" – Drake

"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus (GANADOR)

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift

Mejor artista nuevo

Ava Max

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

Mejor colaboración

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"Shallow" – Lady Gaga y Bradley Cooper

"Señorita" – Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello (GANADORES)

"ME!" – Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

"I Don't Care" – Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber

"Boy With Luv" – BTS ft. Halsey

Artista Push del año

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Mejor Pop

"Easier" – 5 Seconds of Summer

"Please Me" – Cardi B & Bruno Mars

"Bad Guy" – Billie Eilish

"Talk" – Khalid

"thank u, next" – Ariana Grande

"Sucker" – Jonas Brothers (GANADOR)

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift

Mejor Hip Hop

"Rule the World" – 2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande

"a lot" – 21 Savage ft. J. Cole

"Money" – Cardi B (GANADORA)

"Higher" – DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

"SICKO MODE" – Travis Scott ft. Drake

Mejor R&B

"Make It Better" – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson

"Feels Like Summer" – Childish Gambino

"Could've Been" – H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller

"Raise A Man" – Alicia Keys

"Trip" – Ella Mai

"Waves" – Normani ft. 6lack (GANADOR)

Mejor K-Pop

"Boy With Luv" – BTS ft. Halsey (GANADOR)

"Kill This Love" – BLACKPINK

"Who Do You Love" – Monsta X ft. French Montana

"Cat & Dog" – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

"Regular" – NCT 127

"Tempo" – EXO

Mejor acto latino

"Secreto" – Anuel AA, Karol G

"MIA" – Bad Bunny ft. Drake

"I Can't Get Enough" – benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin

"Con Calma" – Daddy Yankee ft. Snow

"Mala Mía" – Maluma

"Con Altura" – Rosalía & J Balvin ft. El Guincho (GANADORA)

Mejor baile

"Call You Mine" – The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha (GANADOR)

"Solo" – Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato

"Taki TakI" – DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B

"Say My Name" – David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin

"Happier" – Marshmello & Bastille

"Electricity" – Silk City & Dua Lipa

Mejor Rock

"Love It If We Made It" – The 1975

"Bishops Knife Trick" – Fall Out Boy

"Natural" – Imagine Dragons

"Low" – Lenny Kravitz

"High Hopes" – Panic! At The Disco (GANADOR)

"My Blood" – Twenty One Pilots

Mejor video con mensaje positivo

"Nightmare" – Halsey

"Land of the Free" – The Killers

"Runaway Train" – Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant

"Preach" – John Legend

"Earth" – Lil Dicky

"You Need to Calm Down" – Taylor Swift (GANADORA)

Mejor edición

"Tints" – Elias Talbot

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Calmatic

"Bad Guy" – Billie Eilish (GANADORA)

"7 Rings" – Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

"Almeda" – Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

"You Need to Calm Down" – Jarrett Fijal

Mejor Dirección de Arte

"Boy With Luv" – JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

"7 Rings" – John Richoux *GANADOR

"Old Town Road (Remix)" – Itaru Dela Vegas

"Señorita" – Tatiana Van Sauter

"You Need to Calm Down" – Brittany Porter

"I Love It" – Tino Schaedler

Canción del Verano

Ariana Grande, Social House, "boyfriend" (GANADORA)

Billie Eilish, "bad guy"

DaBaby, "Suge"

Ed Sheeran y Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"

Jonas Brothers, "Sucker"

Khalid, "Talk"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road (Remix)"

Lil Tecca, "Ransom"

Lizzo, "Truth Hurts"

Miley Cyrus, "Mother's Daughter"

Post Malone ft. Young Thug, "Goodbyes"

ROSALÍA y J Balvin ft. El Guincho, "Con Altura"

Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello, "Señorita"

Taylor Swift, "You Need To Calm Down"

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha, "Call You Mine"

Young Thug ft. J. Cole y Travis Scott, "The London"