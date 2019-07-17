DIALES ADN
Conoce todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2019

"Game of Thrones" rompió el record y recibe 32 postulaciones.

Premios Emmy. Foto: Getty images

Diego Álvarez 17/07/2019 - ( hace 2 horas )

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy se conocerán el domingo 22 de septiembre en una ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

GOT no es la única favorita, ya que otros que se apuntan como favoritos son la comedia política Veep, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel, Chernobyl, Barry y Fosse/Verdon.

Mejor Serie de Drama

Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

Mejor Serie de Comedia 


Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

Mejor Película de TV


Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve

Mejor Mini Serie 


Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

Mejor Actor Protagónico en serie de Drama


Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Mejor Actriz Protagónica en serie de Drama


Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder,
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Drama Series)


Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Drama Series)


Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark

Mejor Actor Invitado (Drama Series)


Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Mejor Actriz Invitada (Drama Series)


Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Mejor Actor (Comedy Series)


Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Mejor Actriz (Comedy Series)


Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Comedy Series)


Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Comedy Series)


Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Mejor Actor Invitado (Comedy Series)


Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol, Veep

Mejor Actriz Invitada (Comedy Series)


Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott, Fleabag
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actor Mini Serie


Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mejor Actor Mini Serie /Película


Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Actriz de Reparto Mini Serie /Película


Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Mejor Actor de Reparto Mini Serie /Película


Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Mejor Programa


Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Mejor Animador Reality/Programa de Competencias


Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
James Corden, The World’s Best

Mejor Coreografía en programas de televisión

Travis Wall, So you think you can dance

Luther Brown, So you think you can dance

Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, World of Dance

Suresh Mukund, World of Dance

Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance

Karen Folcano y Ricardo Vega, World of Dance

 

