Conoce todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2019

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy se conocerán el domingo 22 de septiembre en una ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.
GOT no es la única favorita, ya que otros que se apuntan como favoritos son la comedia política Veep, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel, Chernobyl, Barry y Fosse/Verdon.
Mejor Serie de Drama
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Mejor Serie de Comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Mejor Película de TV
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Mejor Mini Serie
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Mejor Actor Protagónico en serie de Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Mejor Actriz Protagónica en serie de Drama
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder,
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Drama Series)
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Drama Series)
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Mejor Actor Invitado (Drama Series)
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Mejor Actriz Invitada (Drama Series)
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Mejor Actor (Comedy Series)
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
Mejor Actriz (Comedy Series)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Mejor Actor de Reparto (Comedy Series)
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Stephen Root, Barry
Henry Winkler, Barry
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Hale, Veep
Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Comedy Series)
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, Glow
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Mejor Actor Invitado (Comedy Series)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Peter MacNicol, Veep
Mejor Actriz Invitada (Comedy Series)
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Kristin Scott, Fleabag
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Mejor Actor Mini Serie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mejor Actor Mini Serie /Película
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Mini Serie /Película
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Mejor Actor de Reparto Mini Serie /Película
Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Mejor Programa
Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It
Ru Paul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Mejor Animador Reality/Programa de Competencias
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo
James Corden, The World’s Best
Mejor Coreografía en programas de televisión
Travis Wall, So you think you can dance
Luther Brown, So you think you can dance
Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, World of Dance
Suresh Mukund, World of Dance
Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance
Karen Folcano y Ricardo Vega, World of Dance