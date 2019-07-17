Conoce todos los nominados a los premios Emmy 2019

Los ganadores de los premios Emmy se conocerán el domingo 22 de septiembre en una ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Microsoft Theatre de Los Ángeles.

GOT no es la única favorita, ya que otros que se apuntan como favoritos son la comedia política Veep, La maravillosa Sra. Maisel, Chernobyl, Barry y Fosse/Verdon.

Mejor Serie de Drama

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Mejor Serie de Comedia



Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Mejor Película de TV



Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Mejor Mini Serie



Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Mejor Actor Protagónico en serie de Drama



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Mejor Actriz Protagónica en serie de Drama



Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder,

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Drama Series)



Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Drama Series)



Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Mejor Actor Invitado (Drama Series)



Michael McKean, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Angarano, This Is Us

Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone

Mejor Actriz Invitada (Drama Series)



Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Mejor Actor (Comedy Series)



Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

Mejor Actriz (Comedy Series)



Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Mejor Actor de Reparto (Comedy Series)



Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Stephen Root, Barry

Henry Winkler, Barry

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Hale, Veep

Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Comedy Series)



Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, Glow

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Mejor Actor Invitado (Comedy Series)



Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live

John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live

Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live

Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live

Peter MacNicol, Veep

Mejor Actriz Invitada (Comedy Series)



Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Kristin Scott, Fleabag

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live

Mejor Actor Mini Serie



Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Mejor Actor Mini Serie /Película



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Niecy Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Mejor Actriz de Reparto Mini Serie /Película



Patricia Arquette, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Mejor Actor de Reparto Mini Serie /Película



Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Mejor Programa



Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

Ru Paul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Mejor Animador Reality/Programa de Competencias



Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Marie Kondo, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

James Corden, The World’s Best

Mejor Coreografía en programas de televisión

Travis Wall, So you think you can dance

Luther Brown, So you think you can dance

Melvin "Timtim" Rogador, World of Dance

Suresh Mukund, World of Dance

Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance

Karen Folcano y Ricardo Vega, World of Dance