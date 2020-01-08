Príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle dejarán la primera línea de la familia real y se independizarán

Diversas versiones han surgido en torno a la relación entre el príncipe Harry y Meghan Markle con la familia real, en especial con la reina Isabel II. Finalmente, los duques tomaron una decisión muy importante respecto de este vínculo: dejarán la primera línea de la realeza.
"Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución", señaló el matrimonio mediante un comunicado.
"Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros 'mayores' de la familia real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina", agrega el escrito.
En el texto ambos anunciaron que planean "equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, para seguir honrando nuestro deber hacia la reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patronatos".
En los próximos días se espera que el duque y la duquesa de Sussex lideren el lanzamiento de su nueva entidad caritativa, rol que vienen realizando en el último tiempo.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
