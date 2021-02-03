Nacional

Magistrates Association reject lynching of teenager in Estación Central: “It’s about a person’s dignity”

Judge Mauricio Olave told ADN Radio that “we have to be very careful with the way in which society tries to take justice into its own hands.”

Imagen principal
Referencial – Agencia Uno
Por ADN.CL
Miércoles 03 de Feb, 2021 - 00:14
Actualizada el Miércoles 03 de Feb, 2021 - 00:19
This Tuesday’s morning, president of the National Association of Magistrates, Mauricio Olave, condemned the lynching of a teenager in the commune of Estación Central, who was detained by a group of people after participating in the theft of a vehicle.

While having a conversation with ADN Radio, the judge was emphatic in pointing out that “Trying to disguise a lynching with ‘citizen arrest’ makes us very concerned. It’s about a person’s dignity, who has indeed committed crimes, but that’s what courts are for.”

To this, he also added to the specific case of the teenager in Estación Central: “We are talking about a minor, and we have to be very careful with the way in which society tries to take justice into its own hands.”

The magistrate also pointed out that “although every person is authorized to stop someone who’s committing a crime, and it’s good to detain and control people who have committed a crime, but then they must be brought to justice. Anything else besides that, it’s a crime.”

*Traducción de Karina Sepúlveda

