Government look into the possibility of “voluntary work” with Covid-19 patients for participants and organizers of illegal parties

The Interior and Public Security Minister suggested that, this way, people would be more “aware” of the importance of the disease.

Miércoles 20 de Ene, 2021
Actualizada el Miércoles 20 de Ene, 2021 - 11:12
The Government confirmed that, with the aim of both participants and organizers of illegal parties “becoming aware” of what the Covid-19 pandemic means, “voluntary work” with Covid-19 patients it’s being considered for people arrested for being part of this type of events.

When an assessment of police events was announced nationally, Interior and Public Security Minister, Rodrigo Delgado, condemned illegal parties once again, since the number of these events have increased in the last weeks, especially on beaches of the central coast.

He stated in regards to this, “We have to ensure that these people who are arrested, sentenced, both participants and organizers, must do voluntary work. That they have to go to healthcare facilities where sick people is being treated, so that they’re aware of what this disease really is and how harmful it can be.”

In that sense, he added that this measure is already being analyzed by other authorities, as well as other suggestions made by a committee of experts.

“It’s a measure that I have discussed with Minister Paris and Undersecretary Galli. It’s a measure that we are visualizing, there is a suggestion made by the committee of experts. We are going to make progress to accomplish something related to that in order to create awareness,” Minister Delgado pointed out.

*Traducción de Karina Sepúlveda

