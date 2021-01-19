Three stages and eight groups: this is the final priority list for vaccination against Covid-19

In a document dated January 11, the Immunizations Department of Disease Prevention and Control Division (Diprece), under the authority of the Ministry of Health, stated the order of the “target groups” for the Covid-19 vaccination plan.

ADN Radio had access to the list, which is divided into three stages and eight groups. Stage 1 is in an ongoing state since December 24, when the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in Chile .

The order is according to the doses available that land in the country.

Stage 1

Group “1a” is made up of clinical/administrative health workers in inpatient/outpatient care and open/closed emergency services.

This includes: medical and dental care services, clinical support services, clinical laboratory staff, radiology services, pharmacy, anatomical pathology services, food, transportation, security, and cleaning services. Students in the health care area who are in internal medicine internships and are in direct contact with patients are included as well.

Meanwhile, group “1b” includes residents and workers of inpatient facilities: long-stay institutions for the elderly (ELEAM), National Service for the Minor (Sename) or in centers that have an agreement with said institution and mental health facilities.

In addition to them, health residencies workers and members of the Teletón institution are also included, followed by seniors over 80 years old.

Group “1c” is composed of workers performing critical functions in State Administration: the 23 ministries, the Judicial Branch, the Legislative Branch and the Regional Governments.

Then comes workers who perform “essential” functions in direct attention to citizens: Fonasa, Isapres, IPS, AFP, Civil Registry Office, ChileAtiende, Compion, BancoEstado, Compensation funds, SAG, airports, bus terminals and inspectors of the Seremi de Salud (Seremi of health).

Then, workers who perform important functions in direct attention to the public in community pharmacies, both communal and private. They are followed by workers of university and private laboratories that carry out detection tasks for Covid-19. That is, handling samples of nasopharyngeal swab tests.

Finally, this category ends with Law Enforcement and Armed Forces agents working in the action plan of the pandemic.

Stage 2

There are two groups at this stage. Group “2a” corresponds to people over 65 years old, according to the age range established by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the approval of each vaccine.

First, people between 75 and 79 years old (430,954 people) will be inoculated, then those between 70 and 74 years old (615,340 people) and finally people between 65 and 69 years old (844,335 people).

On the other hand, “2b” corresponds to people with comorbidities, according to each vaccine’s approval: people with a chronic pulmonary disease (bronchial asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis of any cause, tuberculosis under treatment).

People with congenital or acquired neurological and neuromuscular diseases, which determine swallowing disorders or respiratory secretions management and refractory epilepsy.

They are listed in the following order:

Chronic kidney disease (stage 4 or higher kidney failure, dialysis).

Chronic liver disease (cirrhosis, chronic hepatitis, liver disease).

Metabolic diseases (diabetes mellitus, congenital metabolic disorders).

Heart diseases (congenital, rheumatic, ischemic and cardiomyopathies of any cause).

Arterial hypertension in pharmacological treatment.

Obesity (BMI higher than 30 in adults and higher than +2 SD in adolescents)

Autoimmune disease (lupus, scleroderma, rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and others).

Cancer being treated with radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapies or palliative measures of any kind.

Immunodeficiency (congenital or acquired), people living with HIV on ART with CD4 ≥ 200 cells/mm3 and a viral load of less than 1,000 copies.

Stage 3

On this list, there are the rest of the workers and general population. In group “3a”, people who perform functions in Onemi, Conaf and also firefighters appear first.

Then there are people who work in utilities companies: electricity, water, natural gas, telecommunications, power generation, fuel distributors, household waste collection, sanitary landfills, and manufacture of chemicals and pharmaceutical products.

Afterwards, those who work in transport companies will be inoculated: Metro, drivers of public transportation and railways and security transport.

Subsequently, there are people who work in critical products transportation: food, clinical equipment, and medicine.

The group ends with gendarmerie staff and persons deprived of liberty.

Group “3b” is headed by kindergarten teachers and people who work in child daycare centers. They are followed by teachers and people who work in preschool, primary and secondary education institutions.

At the end of this stage, Group “3c” includes general population, according to the approval of each vaccine, which will be informed as agreements made by the Government with laboratories are closed.

*Traducción de Karina Sepúlveda