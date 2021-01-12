Nacional

President Piñera and Cecilia Morel were notified of being in ‘close contact’ with a Covid-19 case

La Moneda explained through a statement that both the President and the first lady don’t have symptoms of the virus.

Imagen principal
Archivo – Agencia Uno
Por Pamela De Vicenzi
Martes 12 de Ene, 2021 - 18:22
Compartir

The press office of the Presidency reported through a statement that President Sebastián Piñera and the first lady, Cecilia Morel, were notified of being in “close contact” with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

Both were in close contact with a person who ‘works at the household’ of the couple. Further information on the matter wasn’t provided, nor did they say if there are ministers or other government officials who may be affected for being in contact with the President.

According to La Moneda, both the President and his wife had a PCR test performed this Monday, which tested negative. However, as indicated by health standards, they will be in a preventive quarantine while maintaining their telematic activities.

Leer también
Imagen post
Visita oficial de Alberto Fernández a Chile se suspendió por cuarentena del Presidente Piñera
Imagen post
Gobierno descartó la participación de parientes del Presidente Piñera en fiestas clandestinas en Cachagua

Both President Piñera and the first lady don’t have symptoms and the PCR test that was conducted yesterday, Monday, January 11 at 8:00 p.m., had a negative result,’ was stated through the document.

During this Tuesday morning, President Piñera participated in an activity along with Interior and Public Security Minister, Rodrigo Delgado, and Defense Minister, Baldo Prokurica, who still don’t know whether or not they are also considered to be close contacts.

In regards to this, the Minister Secretary General of the Government, Jaime Bellolio, explained that ‘having a PCR test performed is part of an active search of the President. An asymptomatic person who works at his home tested positive, but he and the first lady tested negative, which is why people who have been with the President recently don’t have to quarantine, except for other measures that we all know: social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands as often as possible.’

The spokesman also pointed out that ‘there is no point in having a PCR test performed soon, since the recent PCR test was negative. They could have another performed in a few more days, although the protocol says that the President must be in quarantine for 14 days. Therefore, even if a PCR test were to be conducted in three or four days and it had a negative result again, even so, he would still have quarantine for 14 days.’

¿Viste un error en la nota? Avísanos aquí
Lo más visto

Colo Colo penúltimo: así quedó la tabla tras el infartante empate de Iquique ante O'Higgins

Militantes de RN solicitaron renuncia de secretario general tras desacuerdos en inscripciones del partido para las elecciones de abril

Comenzaron las postulaciones al fondo "Chile Compromiso de Todos" para organizaciones que ayuden a sectores vulnerables

Vuelve "El Príncipe": Charles Aránguiz será suplente en duelo del Bayer Leverkusen

Francisco "Chaleco" López tiene una extraordinaria jornada y vuelve a tomar la punta en los UTV del Rally Dakar

Ahora
Nacional

President Piñera and Cecilia Morel were notified of being in ‘close contact’ with a Covid-19 case

Tiempo Libre

Influencer chilena se viraliza con sincera foto y reflexión sobre las estrías: "Me costó años aceptarlas"

Política

Integrantes de Chile Vamos rechazaron la sorpresiva inscripción de Teresa Marinovic para la Convención Constitucional

Internacional

Donald Trump insistió en su inocencia por insurrección en el Capitolio: "La gente pensó que lo que dije fue totalmente apropiado"

Deportes

Natalia Duco presentó a su hijo recién nacido: "Llegó el amor de mi vida"

Política

Ministro Jaime Bellolio: "Este Gobierno no está a favor del aborto sin causales"