Treasury Minister and financial projections: ‘One of the main threats is the pandemic, which it’s not over’

Treasury Minister, Ignacio Briones, stated in ADN Hoy that even though a better economic performance is expected for 2021, uncertainty factors that were present last year still exist.

‘One of the main threats is the pandemic, which is not over,’ said the Minister.

“If you review 2020, what we have learned is that in all countries and technical agencies projections were changing all the time. That reveals that we faced a year full of uncertainties we hadn’t seen before, or at least in the past hundred years. The peak of these uncertainties it’s over, but they are still here,’ he added.

Briones affirmed that there is a reason for expecting better economic performance, which is the factor of having a ‘greater control ability’ over these sources of uncertainty.

‘We all have adapted our lifestyles in order to learn how to deal with the pandemic. It’s true: we don’t have a normal everyday life anymore. We are in and out of quarantine the whole time, but we have been able to adapt our jobs, and small and big businesses have adapted as well. We have learned something out of this and we will use this knowledge as a structural foundation for 2021,’ said minister Briones.

Nevertheless, the Treasury Minister clarified that all positive numbers will have a base of very low figures to be compared to.

‘Let’s be clear: there is a comparative base effect. 2020 was extraordinary, but in a bad way. There were sell-offs we hadn’t registered before. Economy contracted over a 14% in the second trimester, followed by more than a 9% later on. That creates a comparative base effect that produces more positive numbers,’ he explained.