Minister Paris confirmed new case of Covid-19 UK variant in Chile: new entry requirements will come into effect

Health Minister announced that Chilean and foreign residents will have to bring with them a negative PCR test to enter the country.

On Monday, January 4, Health Minister, Enrique Paris, confirmed shortly before noon that a new patient was identified as a Covid-19 UK variant carrier, who also arrived in Chile on December 24 on a flight from Madrid.

He arrived in Santiago on an Iberia flight from Madrid on December 22. He is asymptomatic and has been hospitalized as a precaution,’ Doctor Paris explained during the country’s pandemic assessment.

According to the Minister, after confirming this new case (the patient is in a medical facility in the Maule region), it was decided to put more entry requirements into force for Chilean and foreign residents. These requirements will come into effect as of Thursday, January 7 at 5:00 a.m.

‘Every Chilean and foreign resident will have to bring a 72-hour negative PCR test to board a flight. This is another tool, another requirement that has to be fulfilled before traveling to Chile,’ said the Minister.

He pointed out that this requirement has to be submitted ‘before boarding the plane’ and added that ‘it is not only the traveler’s responsibility, but also the airlines’. They cannot allow anybody to board a plane without a negative PCR test.’ 

