First to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chile will be from the Metropolitan region; advisory committee expert called for an ‘organized’ immunization campaign

President Sebastián Piñera announced that the vaccination process will start on Thursday, December 24. The first to be vaccinated will be health workers of intensive care units.

Miércoles 23 de Dic, 2020 - 16:55
Actualizada el Miércoles 23 de Dic, 2020 - 16:58
After President Sebastián Piñera confirmed that the covid-19 vaccination process will begin tomorrow, Thursday, December 24, some of the details revealed suggested that the first person to be inoculated will be from the Metropolitan Region.

Nevertheless, after days of speculation, the government have kept their identity a secret; although they will ensure that the first 10,000 doses of the vaccine are intended for health workers –clinical and non-clinical– in intensive care units for critically ill patients from the Biobío, La Araucanía, and Magallanes regions, and a third of the Metropolitan region.

An organized campaign

Meanwhile, Jeannette Dabanch, infectious disease specialist at the Universidad de Chile’s Clinical Hospital and coordinator of the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (Cavei), explained to ADN radio that the Executive listened to the committee recommendations on who should be immunized first.

She stated that she chose this group of people mainly because ‘, the objective in this stage of the vaccination process is to maintain and preserve healthcare systems. In this phase, vaccine supplies are limited and have to be divided, so we suggest to inoculate all health workers first in order to meet people’s health requirements and preserve the healthcare system.

The expert also called for the immunization campaign to be organized and asked to not neglect preventive measures, since the entire population will be vaccinated in a short period of time.

‘We have to promote the beginning of this campaign to be as organized as possible and ask for the rest of the people that is waiting to be vaccinated to be patient, because it will be their turn once there are more doses available. This is a call on everyone to know that we can’t forget our safety measures,’ Doctor Dabanch pointed out.

Nacional

