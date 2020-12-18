Cabinet reshuffle; Prokurica is the new secretary of defense and Jobet is bi-minister of Mining and Energy

On Friday, President Sebastián Piñera made changes in his cabinet government after Mario Desbordes resigned his position in the Ministry of National Defense.

In replacement, Baldo Prokurica, who used to be secretary of Mining, took on the position. In parallel, Juan Carlos Jobet replaced him as bi-minister of Mining and Energy.

It should be noted that, according to Renovación Nacional’s party members, Desbordes resigned his position as secretary of National Defense to run for president in the following days, once the General Council of the political party gather together.

After the ceremony, President Piñera thanked Mario Desbordes “very sincerely, who resigned his position as minister of Defense today. I acknowledge the competence, dedication, commitment, and public service vocation he displayed during his service”.

“I particularly want to thank Baldo Prokurica, who resigned his position as secretary of Mining today. During his service, he made a remarkable and fruitful job to promote the development of a more inclusive, safe, and sustainable mining for Chile, and I want to wish him luck in his new position as minister of Defense”, added Sebastián Piñera.