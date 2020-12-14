The 2020 solar eclipse didn’t go unnoticed despite of rain and cold weather; thousands of people excited in Chile
It didn’t matter that the frontal system would threaten to affect a large part of the astronomical phenomenon outlook, since hundreds of people arrived at La Araucanía to watch the eclipse.
On Monday, December 14, with applause, shouting and excitement, people observed the total solar eclipse at La Araucanía. Even though weather conditions weren’t the best, hundreds of people travelled to the region hoping to be able to see the astronomical phenomenon that’s expected to occur again in Chile in 28 years.
The expectation produced by the eclipse lasted all weekend long when the forecast indicated rain and cloudy skies for today, although this didn’t put tourists off, not even national and international press who gathered at the lake area of La Araucanía, where darkness spread for over two minutes.
When all hope was almost lost, observers finally watched the eclipse once some of the clouds moved through and the skies were partially clear. They were able to see how the sun was completely blocked out by the moon, perfectly aligned with it and the Earth, an astronomical event that turned day into night.
Applauses, shouting and many flashes coming from cellphones registered the moment of daytime darkness. People’s mood was also very different from last year, maybe because of the weather; last years’ eclipse was experienced with a lot of excitement and euphoria, while on this years’ eclipse, sentimentalism prevailed.
Scientists from all parts of the world, who from a few meters away of the Villarrica volcano observed the phenomenon, felt the same emotions. Although it was difficult for them to watch the eclipse as they expected, they were able to perceive most of it.
The total solar eclipse was partially seen throughout the country, so, no matter the region you were at, anyone who owned a pair of special glasses was able to enjoy this spectacular astronomical phenomenon for a couple minutes.