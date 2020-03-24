Greta Thunberg terminó su cuarentena e indicó que probablemente tuvo Covid-19
La joven se mantuvo en distanciamiento social con su padre por 14 días.
La joven activista, Greta Thunberg, publicó esta jornada de lunes que terminó su cuarentena preventiva luego de recorrer Europa central.
Thunberg compartió en sus redes sociales, que tuvo que hacer “distanciamiento social” luego de que se identificaran muchos casos de coronavirus Covid-19 en Alemania, donde se encontraba en ese momento.
De esta forma, se apartó de su madre y hermana y procedió al autoaislamiento con su padre, que la acompañó en sus viajes por el mundo concientizando sobre la crisis climática.
La nacida en Suecia, indicó que al cabo de 10 días, comenzó a sentir diferentes síntomas, la mayoría relacionados al virus. “Me sentía cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tosía. Si bien no me testeé por Covid-19, es extremadamente probable que haya tenido el virus”, indicó. Asimismo, su padre también tuvo los síntomas, pero con fiebre.
Por otro lado, la activista medioambiental destacó estar casi recuperada, pero que lo más importante es que “casi no me sentí enferma. ¡Mi último resfrío fue peor que esto! Esto es lo que lo hace peligroso” advirtió Thunberg. La leve sintomatología se ha presentado en muchos casos y ha provocado el contagio de miles de personas debido a la poca cautela.
Finalizó destacando que los jóvenes tienen una enorme responsabilidad: “Nosotros, quienes no pertenecemos al grupo de riesgo, tenemos una enorme responsabilidad, nuestras acciones pueden hacer la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte de muchos otros“.
