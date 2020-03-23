Tecladista de Bon Jovi confirmó que tiene coronavirus: “¡Por favor, no tengan miedo!”
David Bryan comunicó la noticia a través de Instagram.
David Bryan, el histórico tecladista de Bon Jovi, comunicó este domingo a través de sus redes sociales que se encuentra contagiado con coronavirus.
Mediante Instagram, el músico señaló que “acabo de recibir mis resultados hoy (domingo) y obtuve un resultado positivo para el coronavirus. He estado enfermo durante una semana y me siento mejor cada día“.
“¡Por favor no tengan miedo! Es la gripe, no la peste. He estado en cuarentena por una semana y lo haré por otra semana. Cuando me sienta mejor, volveré a hacerme la prueba para asegurarme de que estoy libre de este virus desagradable. Por favor, ayúdense unos a otros. ¡Esto terminará pronto!”, agregó el artista, entregándole un mensaje de optimismo a sus seguidores.
I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus. I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day. Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I’ve have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American !!😎💪❤️