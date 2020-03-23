Internacional

Tecladista de Bon Jovi confirmó que tiene coronavirus: “¡Por favor, no tengan miedo!”

David Bryan comunicó la noticia a través de Instagram.

Por Paulette Ruminot
Lunes 23 de Mar, 2020 - 09:22

David Bryan, el histórico tecladista de Bon Jovi, comunicó este domingo a través de sus redes sociales que se encuentra contagiado con coronavirus.

Mediante Instagram, el músico señaló que “acabo de recibir mis resultados hoy (domingo) y obtuve un resultado positivo para el coronavirus. He estado enfermo durante una semana y me siento mejor cada día“.

¡Por favor no tengan miedo! Es la gripe, no la peste. He estado en cuarentena por una semana y lo haré por otra semana. Cuando me sienta mejor, volveré a hacerme la prueba para asegurarme de que estoy libre de este virus desagradable. Por favor, ayúdense unos a otros. ¡Esto terminará pronto!”, agregó el artista, entregándole un mensaje de optimismo a sus seguidores.

