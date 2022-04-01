Fútbol

Las estrellas presentes en el sorteo de la Copa del Mundo de Qatar 2022

El Kun Agüero, Didier Drogba e Idris Elba fueron parte de las figuras invitadas a la ceremonia en Doha.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Viernes 01 de Abr, 2022 - 13:49
Este viernes la FIFA sorteó la fase de grupos de la Copa del Mundo de Fútbol de 2022 que se disputará en Qatar. En la ceremonia realizada en el Doha Exhibition Center, el actor Idris Elba ofició de presentador.

Además de los entrenadores y representantes de las distintas selecciones, otras glorias del fútbol fueron invitadas a la cita. Didier Drogba, Iker Casillas, Javier Zanetti, Marco Materazzi y Sergio Agüero fueron solo algunas de las estrellas que disfrutaron del sorteo.

Idris Elba y Reshmin Chowdhury (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

La’eeb, la mascota del Mundial (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Marco Materazzi y Julio Cesar (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Didier Drogba, Geremi y Mikael Silvestre (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Míchel Salgado y Malula Sanz Salgado (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Sofí Clzetti y Sergio Aguero (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Iker Casillas (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Idris Elba y Sabrina Dhowre Elba (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Maxi Rodriguez (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Arsene Wenger (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Diego Forlan y Paz Cardoso (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Clarence Seedorf (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Alex Del Piero (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Javier Adelmar Zanetti (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

Didier Deschamps (Photo by ANP via Getty Images)

