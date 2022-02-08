Espectáculos

Premios Óscar 2022: revise todas las nominaciones a los Premios de la Academia

El cortometraje chileno “Bestia” fue nominado en Mejor Corto Animado. The Power of The Dog lidera las nominaciones de los Óscar.

Por Matías Bobadilla
Martes 08 de Feb, 2022 - 12:07
Este 8 de febrero la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer su lista de nominados y nominadas a los Premios Óscar 2022. En la 94° edición, destacan las 12 nominaciones de The Power of the Dog y las 10 de Dune.

Además, el cortometraje chileno Bestia fue nominado a Mejor Corto Animado y la actriz Kristen Stewart recibió nominación a Mejor Actriz por su papel en Spencer, de Pablo Larraín.

La ceremonia será en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos, el próximo 27 de marzo.

Revise la lista completa

Mejor Película

  • “Belfast”
  • “CODA”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)
  • Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)
  • Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)
  • Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Mejor Actor

  • Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)
  • Will Smith (“King Richard”)
  • Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)
  • Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Penélope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)
  • Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Mejor Actriz Secundaria

  • Jesse Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”)
  • Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)
  • Judi Dench (“Belfast”)
  • Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Mejor Actor Secundario

  • Ciarán Hinds (“Belfast”)
  • Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)
  • Jesse Plemons (“The Power of the Dog”)
  • J.K. Simmons (“Being the Ricardos”)
  • Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Japón, “Drive My Car”
  • Dinamarca, “Flee”
  • Italia, “The Hand of God”
  • Bután, “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”
  • Noruega, “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor Diseño de vestuario

  • “Cruella”
  • “Cyrano”
  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Sonido

  • “Belfast”
  • “Dune”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • “Encanto”
  • “Parallel Mothers”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • “CODA”
  • “Drive My Car”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Lost Daughter”
  • “The Power of the Dog”

Mejor Guion Original

  • “Belfast”
  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “King Richard”
  • “Licorice Pizza”
  • “The Worst Person in the World”

Mejor Cortometraje Animado

  • “Affairs of the Art”
  • “Bestia”
  • “Boxballet”
  • “Robin Robin”
  • “The Windshield Wiper”

Mejor Cortometraje

  • “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run”
  • “The Dress”
  • “The Long Goodbye”
  • “On My Mind”
  • “Please Hold”

Mejor Edición

  • “Don’t Look Up”
  • “Dune”
  • “King Richard”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “Tick, Tick … Boom!”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peinado

  • “Coming 2 America”
  • “Cruella”
  • “Dune”
  • “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
  • “House of Gucci”

Mejor Película Animada

  • “Encanto”
  • “Flee”
  • “Luca”
  • “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”
  • “Raya and the Last Dragon”

Mejor Canción Original

  • “Be Alive” de “King Richard”
  • “Dos Oruguitas” de “Encanto”
  • “Down To Joy” de “Belfast”
  • “No Time To Die” de “No Time to Die”
  • “Somehow You Do” de “Four Good Days”

Mejor Documental

  • “Ascension”
  • “Attica”
  • “Flee”
  • “Summer of Soul”
  • “Writing With Fire”

Mejor Documental Corto

  • “Audible”
  • “Lead Me Home”
  • “The Queen of Basketball”
  • “Three Songs for Benazir”
  • “When We Were Bullies”

Mejor Efectos Visuales

  • “Dune”
  • “Free Guy”
  • “No Time to Die”
  • “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
  • “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Mejor Fotografía

  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • “Dune”
  • “Nightmare Alley”
  • “The Power of the Dog”
  • “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
  • “West Side Story”
