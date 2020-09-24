Espectáculos

Selena Gomez mostró por primera vez la cicatriz que le dejó su trasplante de riñón

La artista aseguró que está orgullosa de su marca.

Por Paulette Ruminot
Jueves 24 de Sep, 2020 - 16:48
Actualizada el Jueves 24 de Sep, 2020 - 16:53

Este jueves, Selena Gomez utilizó sus redes sociales para mostrar por primera vez la cicatriz que le dejó el trasplante de riñón al que se sometió en 2017 debido al lupus que padece.

A través de Instagram, la actriz decidió sincerarse con sus seguidores y seguidoras, asegurando que ahora está orgullosa de su cicatriz.

“Cuando recibí mi trasplante de riñón, recuerdo que al principio fue muy difícil mostrar mi cicatriz. No quería que apareciera en fotos, así que usaba cosas que lo cubrirían“, partió escribiendo.

Luego, agregó: “Ahora, más que nunca, confío en quién soy y por lo que pasé… y estoy orgullosa de eso“.

