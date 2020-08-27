Katy Perry y Orlando Bloom le dieron la bienvenida al mundo a su primera hija
La pareja compartió un potente mensaje, pidiendo a sus seguidores realizar donaciones a Unicef.
La cantante Katy Perry y el actor Orlando Bloom anunciaron este jueves el nacimiento de su primera hija juntos, Daisy Dove.
A través de sus cuentas de Instagram compartieron una tierna postal de los brazos enlazados de los tres, junto a un potente mensaje que le entregaron a Unicef.
Cabe recordar que este es el primer hijo de la artista, y el segundo del actor, quien también es padre de Flynn, un niño de 9 años fruto de su matrimonio con la modelo Miranda Kerr.
“Estamos flotando con amor y asombro por la llegada sana y segura de nuestra hija”, comenzó diciendo la famosa pareja.
“Pero sabemos que somos afortunados y que no todos pueden tener una experiencia de parto tan pacífica como la nuestra fue“, expresaron.
“Comunidades de todo el mundo todavía están experimentando una carencia de trabajadores sanitarios y cada once segundos una mujer embarazada o un bebé recién nacido muere, en su mayoría de causas que se pueden prevenir”, agregaron.
“Desde la llegada del Covid-19, la vida de muchos recién nacidos corre peligro por la incapacidad creciente de acceder a agua, jabón, vacunas y medicinas para prevenir enfermedades. Como padres de una recién nacida, esto rompe nuestros corazones, porque empatizamos más que nunca con los padres que están luchando”, afirmaron.
Debido a esto, los embajadores de Unicef pidieron a las personas que realicen donaciones a la organización humanitaria por la infancia.
“Apoyándolos a ellos, estás apoyando un comienzo seguro en la vida y reinventando un mundo más saludable para cada niño”, finalizaron.
Revisa aquí la publicación:
View this post on Instagram
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.