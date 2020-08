Bella Hadid quedó al descubierto tras retocar una foto hecha por sus fans

View this post on Instagram

One Bella Hadid's fan used a still from "Passion Play" movie with Megan Fox for fan page. Bella obviously liked it. She shared the photo on her page (and used Facetune as usual). Bella retouched Megan's stomach and hips. Is Megan not pretty enough for Bella? I feel sorry for Megan because she is beautiful. #bellahadid #meganfox