Espectáculos

Miley Cyrus devastada por la muerte de su abuela: “Siempre serás mi inspiración y mi ídola”

La cantante reveló que está atravesando un difícil momento.

Imagen principal
Miley Cyrus
Por Paulette Ruminot
Lunes 24 de Ago, 2020 - 10:02

Este fin de semana, Miley Cyrus compartió una triste noticia con sus fanáticos: su abuela Loretta Finley falleció hace algunos días.

A través de Instagram, la cantante publicó varios videos y fotos de la mujer, incluida una que se tomó junto a Snoop Dogg.

“Siempre serás mi inspiración y mi ídola”, escribió Miley.

“Tú eres la luz del sol. Siempre que me despierte y vea esa bola de fuego en el cielo, veré tu cara”, agregó.

Posteriormente, la intérprete de “Wrecking Ball”, le pidió disculpas a sus fans por haber “desaparecido durante los últimos días”.

