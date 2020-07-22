“Dame la fuerza para continuar”: Novia del nieto de Elvis Presley habló sobre el suicidio del joven
Diana Pinto compartió un sentido mensaje en sus redes sociales.
La novia de Benjamin Keough, el nieto de Elvis Presley que se suicidó el pasado 12 de julio, habló por primera vez sobre lo que sucedido.
A través de una publicación en Instagram, Diana Pinto compartió una serie de fotografías junto al joven de 27 años, además de unas sentidas palabras.
“Para el niño más hermoso que he visto. Haces sonreír a todos cuando entras en una habitación. Tocas las almas de todas las almas que te rodean“, partió diciendo.
Luego, expresó: “Te prometo que honraré tus elegantes viernes para siempre. Tu risa se escucha en todo el mundo ahora“.
Concluyendo el mensaje, le pide que la ayude a superar esto: “Siempre apreciaré los recuerdos que creamos juntos y los mantendré cerca del corazón. Todavía siento tu tontería en mí, haciéndome reír“.
“Pienso en ti cada segundo de cada día. Ahora sé el verdadero significado del duelo. Por favor, dame la fuerza para continuar porque no sé cómo se supone que debo vivir esta vida sin ti”, finalizó.
Recordemos que Keough, supuestamente, se quitó la vida durante la fiesta de cumpleaños de su novia.
