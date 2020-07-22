“Dame la fuerza para continuar”: Novia del nieto de Elvis Presley habló sobre el suicidio del joven

View this post on Instagram

To the most beautiful boy I have ever seen. You make everyone around you light up the second you step into the room. You touch every single soul around you. You love your Sunday morning toons and chocolate milk. I promise to always honor you on Fancy Fridays. Your laugh is heard all over the world now. You made me the luckiest girl in the world, to have you, to hold you, to love you and to be loved by you are the only things that have ever mattered. You are my whole world and my whole life, you live with me now every day in my heart, in my soul and in my mind. My travel partner. My best friend. I will cherish all the memories we’ve made together and keep them close to my heart. I feel your silliness within me still making me laugh. Every second of every day I think of you, now I know the true meaning of grief. Please give me strength to keep going because I don’t know how I’m supposed to do this life without you. You will always be the love of my life, my everything. Big pies little pies, te amo mas que el sol y la luna mi amorsito. Love forever, Honu.