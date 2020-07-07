David Beckham contó cómo se enamoró de Victoria hace más de 20 años

View this post on Instagram

Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the spice girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said “ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit” 😄 who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have 4 of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You ♥️ @victoriabeckham