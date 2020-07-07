Espectáculos

David Beckham contó cómo se enamoró de Victoria hace más de 20 años

La pareja celebró su aniversario número 21.

Por Yem Manríquez
Martes 07 de Jul, 2020 - 12:50

David Beckham contó en Instagram cómo se enamoró de Victoria hace 23 años.

Junto a un video con fotos de la pareja y con la canción Say You’ll Be There de Spice Girls de fondo, el exfutbolista celebró su aniversario número 21.

“Bueno, hace como 23 años yo estaba sentado en una habitación con Gary Neville y las Spice Girls estaban en la TV, me giré hacia él y le dije ‘oh, me gusta la del pequeño vestido negro’“, comenzó escribiendo.

“Quién iba a pensar que todos estos años después estaríamos celebrando 21 años de matrimonio y tener 4 de los más hermosos y perfectos hijos. Gracias y feliz aniversario, te amo”, expresó el exseleccionado inglés.

Por su parte, Victoria compartió en la misma red social un video con antiguos momentos de ellos.

“Feliz aniversario, David Beckham. No puedo creer que hayan pasado 21 años desde que dije ‘sí, quiero’. Cuatro hijos, cuatro perros, muchas risas y te amo más cada día“, concluyó la Posh Spice.

