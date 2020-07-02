Jennifer Aniston entregó potente mensaje sobre el uso de mascarillas
En Estados Unidos y el mundo hay personas que aún no quieren usarlas.
La actriz Jennifer Aniston entregó un potente mensaje sobre el uso de mascarillas en plena pandemia por el coronavirus Covid-19.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella de Hollywood escribió: “Entiendo que las mascarillas son molestas e incómodas. Pero, ¿no crees que es peor que las empresas cierren, se estén perdiendo empleos, los trabajadores de la salud estén llegando al agotamiento absoluto? Y este virus se ha llevado muchas vidas porque no estamos haciendo lo suficiente“.
“Realmente creo en la bondad básica de las personas, así que sé que todos podemos hacer esto (usar mascarilla). Pero aún hay muchas personas en nuestro país que se niegan a tomar los pasos necesarios para aplanar la curva y mantenerse seguros”, agregó.
“Las personas parecen preocupadas por sus ‘derechos arrebatados‘ al pedirles que usen una mascarilla. Esta recomendación simple y efectiva se está politizando a expensas de la vida de las personas. Y realmente no debería ser un debate“, aseveró.
“Si te importa la vida humana, por favor, solo #ponteunamalditamascarilla y anima a los que te rodean a hacer lo mismo”, concluyó.
Cabe destacar que Estados Unidos es el país con más afectado por la pandemia, sumando ya más 2.8 millones de contagiados y más de 131 mil fallecidos.
Ante las palabras de Aniston, diferentes famosos apoyaron sus palabras en los comentarios, como Reese Witherspoon, Charlize Theron, Kevin Bacon, Matt Bomer e incluso su exesposo, Justin Theroux.
Revisa aquí la publicación y la de otras famosas:
I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don't you feel that it's worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren't doing enough. ⠀ ⠀ I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this 🥰 BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their "rights being taken away" by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples' lives. And it really shouldn't be a debate 🙏🏼 ⠀ ⠀ If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask 😷 and encourage those around you to do the same ❤️
That was easily my favorite week ever on Instagram. Thank you again, Miss Lang (@aarynnlang), for giving me another chance to get it right, and for blessing us with your truth, wit, frankness, and flat out brilliance. Looking forward to making this space worthy of it. Since so many of you asked “Where’s Anne?” during the past week, here’s where I’m at: I wear a face mask because I care about others. #BlackLivesMatter. The vision of Black Trans people is critical to the liberation of this world. Love is love. Neither the human body nor the human experience come standard. None of those statements are controversial, so if you felt uncomfortable, challenged, offended, queasy-hot, tense or shut down while reading them, then this probably isn’t the right place for you. Or actually, it’s probably exactly the right place for you, but it’s your life. Anyway, back to Miss Lang and what she taught us: what moved you/surprised you the most during the past week? -AH
Be a kind human and wear a mask, please. It’s not a political statement. It should be a normalized act of hygiene and common consideration of our fellow citizens. It’s one of the only proven preventive measures we have (besides hand washing and social distancing)….So why not? This isn’t forever but we are still in the middle of this battle. #wearamask