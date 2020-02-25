Duffy reveló que se retiró de los escenarios por nueve años porque fue violada y secuestrada
La cantante del hit “Mercy” explicó que “no quería que el mundo viera la tristeza en mis ojos”.
La cantante galesa Duffy logró un masivo éxito en 2008 con su hit “Mercy”, canción de su primer disco Rockferry que vendió millones de copias en el mundo. Tras un segundo disco (Endlessly) que no alcanzó los mismos niveles de éxito, la artista se retiró de la industria musical en 2011.
En su primera publicación en Instagram en casi tres años la galesa, cuyo nombre completo es Aimee Duffy, reveló que su retiro de los escenarios se debió a un trauma ocasionado por una violenta experiencia:
La verdad es, y por favor confíen en mi que ya estoy bien y segura, es que fui violada y drogada y secuestrada durante días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tardó tiempo. No hay forma suave de decirlo.
Duffy explicó que no usó su voz para expresar su dolor porque “no quería que el mundo viera la tristeza en mis ojos”.
View this post on Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.