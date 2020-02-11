Viuda de Kobe Bryant: “Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que se hayan ido”

El pasado 26 de enero fallecieron en un accidente aéreo, la ex estrella de la NBA, Kobe Bryant junto a su hija de 13 años, Gianna y otras siete personas.

La viuda de la estrella del baloncesto, Vanessa Bryant, se descargó en sus redes sociales y confesó que aún no puede aceptar la partida de sus seres queridos. “He sido reacia a expresar mis sentimientos con palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que tanto Kobe como Gigi se hayan ido. No puedo procesar ambos al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de procesar la desaparición de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que mi Gigi nunca volverá a mí“.

En la misma publicación en su instagram, la mujer agrega que debe ser fuerte por sus tres hijas que aún están con ella. “Se siente mal. ¿Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy loca. Tenía tanta vida que vivir. Entonces me doy cuenta de que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis 3 hijas. No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri. Sé que lo que siento es normal. Es parte del proceso del duelo. Solo quería compartir en caso de que haya alguien por ahí que haya sufrido una pérdida como esta. Dios, desearía que estuvieran aquí y esta pesadilla hubiera terminado. Orando por todas las víctimas de esta horrible tragedia. Por favor continúen orando por todos”, sentenció.