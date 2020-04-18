Mira en vivo aquí “One World, Together at Home”, el megafestival por el coronavirus

Durante este sábado se realiza el megafestival “One World, Together at Home”, iniciativa de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y Global Citizen para reunir fondos y generar conciencia sobre la crisis sanitaria en el mundo.

El show, que contará con estrellas de la talla de Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, The Killers, Billie Eilish y The Rolling Stones ya comenzó y propone el siguiente line-up, que ordenaron en forma alfabética:

Horas 1 y 2:

Adam Lambert

Andra Day

Black Coffee

Charlie Puth

Eason Chan

Hozier & Maren Morris

Hussain Al Jassmi

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie Reyez

Kesha

Lang Lang

Liam Payne

Lisa Mishra

Luis Fonsi

Milky Chance

Niall Horan

Picture This

Rita Ora

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Vishal Mishra

Hours 3 & 4:

Adam Lambert

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Cassper Nyovest

Christine And The Queens

Common

Delta Goodrem

Ellie Goulding

Finneas

Jack Johnson

Jacky Cheung

Jess Glynne

Jessie J

Juanes

Kesha

Michael Bublé

Rita Ora

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

Sho Madjozi

Sofi Tukker

The Killers

Zucchero

Hours 5 & 6:

Angèle

Annie Lennox

Ben Platt

Billy Ray Cyrus

Charlie Puth

Christine And The Queens

Common

Eason Chan

Ellie Goulding

Hozier

Jennifer Hudson

Jessie J

John Legend

Juanes

Lady Antebellum

Leslie Odom Jr.

Luis Fonsi

Niall Horan

Picture This

Sebastián Yatra

Sheryl Crow

SuperM