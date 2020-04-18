Mira en vivo aquí “One World, Together at Home”, el megafestival por el coronavirus
Artistas de la talla de Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, The Killers, Billie Eilish, The Rolling Stones y más estarán durante este sábado 18. Encuentra el orden de las presentaciones, aquí.
Durante este sábado se realiza el megafestival “One World, Together at Home”, iniciativa de la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) y Global Citizen para reunir fondos y generar conciencia sobre la crisis sanitaria en el mundo.
El show, que contará con estrellas de la talla de Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, The Killers, Billie Eilish y The Rolling Stones ya comenzó y propone el siguiente line-up, que ordenaron en forma alfabética:
Horas 1 y 2:
Adam Lambert
Andra Day
Black Coffee
Charlie Puth
Eason Chan
Hozier & Maren Morris
Hussain Al Jassmi
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie Reyez
Kesha
Lang Lang
Liam Payne
Lisa Mishra
Luis Fonsi
Milky Chance
Niall Horan
Picture This
Rita Ora
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Vishal Mishra
Hours 3 & 4:
Adam Lambert
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Cassper Nyovest
Christine And The Queens
Common
Delta Goodrem
Ellie Goulding
Finneas
Jack Johnson
Jacky Cheung
Jess Glynne
Jessie J
Juanes
Kesha
Michael Bublé
Rita Ora
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
Sho Madjozi
Sofi Tukker
The Killers
Zucchero
Hours 5 & 6:
Angèle
Annie Lennox
Ben Platt
Billy Ray Cyrus
Charlie Puth
Christine And The Queens
Common
Eason Chan
Ellie Goulding
Hozier
Jennifer Hudson
Jessie J
John Legend
Juanes
Lady Antebellum
Leslie Odom Jr.
Luis Fonsi
Niall Horan
Picture This
Sebastián Yatra
Sheryl Crow
SuperM