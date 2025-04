LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 05: US residents in Portugal hold placards and a US flag while gathering in Praça do Comercio during a protest organized by American activists living in Portugal, with the common goal of fighting against the political plans of Trump and Elon Musk, and against “the destruction of democratic institutions” in the United States on April 05, 2025, in Lisbon, Portugal. The actions are part of the #HandsOff Day of Action and Solidarity, the demonstration “Lisbon against attacks! Hands off!” in protest against US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Horacio Villalobos