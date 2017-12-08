Zelda: Breath of the Wild fue elegido el juego del año

Durante el jueves 7 de diciembre se desarrollaron los Game Awards 2017, los que tuvieron como ganador a varios títulos de Nintendo, siendo el más destacado The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, quien obtuvo el premio a videojuego del año.
Estos fueron los resultados:
Game of The Year
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Game Direction
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD)
-
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
Best Narrative
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Tameem Antoniades, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe / Ninja Theory)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (John Gonzalez / Ninja Theory)
- NieR: Automata (Yoko Taro, Hana Kikuchi, Yoshiho Akabane / Platinum Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Ian Dallas / Giant Sparrow)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (Jen Matthies, Tommy Tordsson Bjork / MachineGames)
Best Art Direction
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Score / Music
- Cuphead (Kristofer Maddigan)
- Destiny 2 (Mike Salvatori, Skye Lewin, C Paul Johnson)
- NieR: Automata (Keiichi Okabe, Keigo Hoashi)
- Persona 5 (Shoji Meguro)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Naoto Kubo, Shiho Fujii, Koji Kondo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Manaka Kataoka, Yasuaki Iwata)
Best Audio Design
-
Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Capcom)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Best Performance
-
Ashly Burch, Horizon: Zero Dawn (As Aloy)
- Brian Bloom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (as BJ Blazkowicz)
Claudia Black, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Chloe Frazer)
- Laura Bailey, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (as Nadine Ross)
- Melina Juergens, Hellblade (as Senua)
Games for Impact
- Bury Me, My Love (The Pixel Hunt / Figs / ARTE / Playdius)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
- Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Please Knock on My Door (Levall Games AB)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Ongoing Game
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG. Corp)
- Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Warframe (Digital Extremes)
Best Independent Game
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice (Ninja Theory)
Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)
- Pyre (Supergiant Games)
- What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow / Annapurna Interactive)
Best Mobile Game
- Fire Emblem Heroes (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh / Sylvain Tegroeg)
- Monument Valley 2 (ustwo games)
- Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules)
- Super Mario Run (Nintendo)
Best Handheld Game
- Ever Oasis (Grezzo / Nintendo)
Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
- Metroid: Samus Returns (MercurySteam / Nintendo)
- Monster Hunter Stories (Marvelous / Capcom / Nintendo)
- Poochy and Yoshi’s Woolly World (Good-Feel / Nintendo)
Best VR/AR Game
- Farpoint (Impulse Gear / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Lone Echo (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Capcom)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew (Red Storm Entertainment / Ubisoft)
- SUPERHOT VR (SUPERHOT Team)
Best Action Game
-
Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Nioh (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Prey (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (MachineGames / Bethesda)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Role-Playing Game
- Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios)
- Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix Business Division 2 / Square Enix)
NieR: Automata (Platinum Games / Square Enix)
- Persona 5 (Atlus)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Ubisoft San Francisco / Ubisoft)
Best Fighting Game
- ARMS (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Injustice 2 (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Ent)
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (Capcom)
- Nidhogg 2 (Messhof Games)
- Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Family Game
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
- Sonic Mania (PagodaWest Games, Headcannon / Sega)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
Best Strategy Game
- Halo Wars 2 (Creative Assembly, 343 Industries / Microsoft Studios)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft Paris + Milan / Ubisoft)
- Total War: Warhammer II (Creative Assembly / Sega)
- Tooth and Tail (Pocketwatch Games)
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen (Firaxis Games / 2K)
Best Sports/Racing Game
- FIFA 18 (EA Vancouver / EA)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Turn 10 Studios / Microsoft Studios)
- Gran Turismo Sport (Polyphony Digital / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- NBA 2K18 (Visual Concepts / 2K Sports)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PES Productions / Konami)
- Project Cars 2 (Slightly Mad Studios / Bandai Namco Entertainment)
Best Multiplayer
: No se anunció
- Call of Duty: WWII (Sledgehammer Games / Activision)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo EAD / Nintendo)
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG Corp.)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
Most Anticipated Game
-
God of War (Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Monster Hunter: World (Capcom)
- Red Dead Redemption II (Rockstar Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Trending Gamer
- Andrea Rene (What’s Good Games)
- Clint Lexa (“Halfcoordinated”)
- Guy Beahm (“Dr. Disrespect”)
- Mike Grzesiek (“Shroud”)
- Steven Spohn (AbleGamers)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
DOTA2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
Best Esports Player presented by Omen by HP
- Lee Sang-hyeok “Faker” (SK Telecom 1, League of Legends)
- Marcelo “coldzera” David (SK Gaming, Counter-Strike: GO)
- Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac (FaZe Clan, Counter-Strike: GO)
- Je-hong “ryujehong” Ryu (Seoul Dynasty, Overwatch)
- Kuro “KuroKy” Salehi Takhasomi (Team Liquid, DOTA 2)
Best Esports Team
- Cloud 9
- FaZe Clan
- Lunatic-Hai
- SK Telecom T1
Team Liquid
Student Game Award
- Falling Sky (Jonathan Nielssen, Nikolay Savoy, Mohsen Shah / National Film & TV School)
- From Light (Alejandro Grossman, Steven Li, Sherveen Uduwana / USC)
- Hollowed (Erin Marek, Jerrick Flores, Charley Choucard / University of Central Florida)
- Impulsion (Hugo Verger, Remi Bertrand, Maxime Lupinski / IIM)
-
Level Squared (Kip Brennan, Stephen Scoglio, Dane Perry Svendsen / Swinburne University)
-
Meaning (Hariz Yet / DigiPen Institute of Technology Singapore)
Best Debut Indie Game presented by Schick Hydro
- Cuphead (Studio MDHR Entertainment)
- Golf Story (Sidebar Games)
- Hollow Knight (Team Cherry)
- Mr. Shifty (Team Shifty)
- Slime Rancher (Monomi Park)
Chinese Fan Game Award
- Honor of Kings《王者荣耀》 (Timi Studio Group)
- ICEY《艾希》(FantaBlade Network)
Gumballs & Dungeons《不思议迷宫》(QcPlay Limited)
- jx3 HD《剑网3》重制版 (Kingsoft Corporation)
- Monument Valley 2《纪念碑谷2》(ustwo games)
Enviando Datos...
Mi opinión:
(Máximo 1.000 caracteres)