WWE eligió la pelea entre Becky Lynch y Charlotte Flair como la mejor del año

La WWE, dentro de sus principales recuentos del año, eligió la pelea entre Becky Lynch y Charlotte Flair como la mejor del año.

En esa ocasión, en el evento Evolution, la irlandesa logró retener su título femenino de Smackdown en una Last Woman Standing.

Aquella rivalidad también dentro de las principales del 2018, principalmente por el cambio a heel de "The Man".

MEJORES 25 COMBATES SEGÚN LA WWE:

1.- Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair (Evolution)

2.- Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa (NXT Takeover Chicago)

3.- Daniel Bryan vs Brock Lesnar (Survivor Series)

4.- Moustache Mountain vs Undisputed Era (NXT)

5.- Seth Rollins vs The Miz (Backlash)

6.- Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre vs Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose (Hell in a Cell)

7.- Andrade Cien Almas vs Johnny Gargano (NXT Takeover Philadelphia)

8.- John Cena vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs The Miz vs Elias (RAW)

9.- Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle vs Stephanie McMahon & HHH (Wrestlemania)

10.- The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day (Smackdown)

11.- Ricochet vs Pete Dunne vs Adam Cole (NXT)

12.- Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane (NXT Takeover Brooklyn)

13.- Becky Lynch vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair (TLC)

14.- Mustafa Ali vs Buddy Murphy (205 Live)

15.- Finn Balor vs Roman Reigns (RAW)

16.- Meiko Satomura vs Mercedes Martínez (Mae Young Classic)

17.- Cedric Alexander vs Buddy Murphy (205 Live)

18.- Daniel Bryan vs The Miz (Summerslam)

19.- Ricochet vs. Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream vs. EC3 vs. Lars Sullivan vs. Killian Dain (NXT Takeover New Orleans)

20.- AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Money in the Bank)

21.- Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe (RAW)

22.- Kalisto vs Buddy Murphy (205 Live)

23.- Ricochet vs The Velveteen Dream (NXT Takeover Chicago)

24.- Seth Rollins vs Shinsuke Nakamura (Survivor Series)

25.- "Woken" Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt (RAW)