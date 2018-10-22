Selma Blair reveló que padece esclerosis múltiples

Selma Blair, conocida por sus roles en películas como Legalmente Rubia y Hellboy, reveló mediante Instagram que fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, la enfermedad del sistema nervioso que bloquea ciertos mensajes entre el cerebro y el cuerpo.

La actriz, quien se encuentra grabando la próxima serie de Netflix Another Life, dio a conocer su estado de salud con un potente mensaje a través de la plataforma.

"Hace dos días me estaba vistiendo aquí, en este mismo vestuario. Y me siento profundamente agradecida. Tanto, que he decidido contarlo. Nuestra brillante diseñadora Alissa Swanson no solo diseña los vestidos que Harper Glass –su personaje– llevará en la nueva serie. Porque también mete mis piernas con mucho cuidado en mis pantalones, tira de mis tops sobre mi cabeza, me abrocha el abrigo y me ofrece su hombro para sujetarme. Tengo esclerosis múltiple", confesó a sus más de 700 mil seguidores.

En el comunicado, la actriz añadió que es discapacitada: "A veces, me caigo al suelo. Y se me caen las cosas. Mi memoria está confusa y nublada. Y la parte izquierda de mi cuerpo pregunta indicaciones a un GPS que está roto. Pero lo estamos logrando".

Blair, de 46 años, tiene más de 80 títulos en su haber, donde ha participado en exitosas series como Friends y American Crime Story.