Selma Blair reveló que padece esclerosis múltiple

Selma Blair, conocida por sus roles en películas como Legalmente Rubia y Hellboy, reveló mediante Instagram que fue diagnosticada con esclerosis múltiple, la enfermedad del sistema nervioso que bloquea ciertos mensajes entre el cerebro y el cuerpo.
La actriz, quien se encuentra grabando la próxima serie de Netflix Another Life, dio a conocer su estado de salud con un potente mensaje a través de la plataforma.
"Hace dos días me estaba vistiendo aquí, en este mismo vestuario. Y me siento profundamente agradecida. Tanto, que he decidido contarlo. Nuestra brillante diseñadora Alissa Swanson no solo diseña los vestidos que Harper Glass –su personaje– llevará en la nueva serie. Porque también mete mis piernas con mucho cuidado en mis pantalones, tira de mis tops sobre mi cabeza, me abrocha el abrigo y me ofrece su hombro para sujetarme. Tengo esclerosis múltiple", confesó a sus más de 700 mil seguidores.
En el comunicado, la actriz añadió que es discapacitada: "A veces, me caigo al suelo. Y se me caen las cosas. Mi memoria está confusa y nublada. Y la parte izquierda de mi cuerpo pregunta indicaciones a un GPS que está roto. Pero lo estamos logrando".
Blair, de 46 años, tiene más de 80 títulos en su haber, donde ha participado en exitosas series como Friends y American Crime Story.
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member... thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family... you know who you are.
