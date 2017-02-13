DIALES ADN

Scarlett Johansson lidera la acción en el tráiler final de Ghost in the Shell

La cinta llegará a los cines el próximo 30 de marzo.

13/02/2017 - ( hace 8 horas )

Paramount liberó el tráiler final de la adaptación de “Ghost in the Shell”, protagonizada por Scarlett Johansson y que llegará a los cines chilenos el próximo 30 de marzo.

La película, además, cuenta con las actuaciones de Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, Michael Wincott, Pilou Asbaek, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han y Kaori Momoi y fue dirigida por Rupert Sanders, responsable de “Snow White and the Huntsman”.

“Ghost in the Shell” está basada en el manga original del mismo nombre, creado por Masamune Shirow.

