Scarlett Johansson lidera la acción en el tráiler final de Ghost in the Shell

Paramount liberó el tráiler final de la adaptación de “Ghost in the Shell”, protagonizada por Scarlett Johansson y que llegará a los cines chilenos el próximo 30 de marzo.
La película, además, cuenta con las actuaciones de Takeshi Kitano, Juliette Binoche, Michael Pitt, Michael Wincott, Pilou Asbaek, Rila Fukushima, Chin Han y Kaori Momoi y fue dirigida por Rupert Sanders, responsable de “Snow White and the Huntsman”.
“Ghost in the Shell” está basada en el manga original del mismo nombre, creado por Masamune Shirow.
