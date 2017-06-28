DIALES ADN

Sábado 24 de junio: Nos acompañó en "lideresas" la candidata a diputada Soledad Álamos

Escucha Agenda de Género todos los sábado a las 11:00 y su repetición los jueves a las 22:00.

Sábado 24 de junio: Nos acompañó en

Sole Álamos y Lucía López. Foto:

28/06/2017 - ( hace 11 horas )

En el más reciente episodio de Agenda de Género, Lucía López conversó con la candidata a diputada María Soledad Álamos, que busca obtener para Revolución Democrática un cupo en el parlamento por el distrito 11.

En la sección Mujer STEM recibimos a la bióloga y directora del Núcleo Milenio Centro de Conservación Marina Miriam Fernández, quién contó sobre sus investigaciones que han permitido proteger áreas marinas y trabajar en la conservación de ecosistemas y especies.

 

Centro de Conservación Marina

The Center for Marine Conservation, launched in October 2011, is a research Nucleus of the Chilean Millennium Science Initiative (MSI). It was created to study one of the most productive marine ecosystems of the world, following four main lines of action of MS Nuclei: cutting-edge scientific and technological research, training of young researchers, collaborative networking with national and international institutions and science outreach to the society.

