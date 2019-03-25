Rapera australiana acusó a Ninja de Die Antwoord de violación, satanismo y tortura

Ninja de Die Antwoord fue acusado de abuso sexual, secuestro, tortura y satanismo por la rapera australiana Zheani, quien asegura que mantuvo una relación secreta con Watkin Tudor Jones, la cual contó a través de su canción "The Question".
En dicho single, la joven mostró una gran cantidad de capturas de las conversaciones que tuvo con el líder de la banda sudafricana, donde deja en evidencia los supuestos abusos que aparentemente sufrió por parte de Ninja.
En la descripción del video, Zheani expresó que tuvo que hacer todo esto público luego de haber sido tildada de mentirosa durante muchos años. Según sus declaraciones, en 2013 fue llevada a Johannesburgo por Ninja y el resto de Die Antwoord, quienes supuestamente la drogaron para abusarla sexualmente.
A esto, le agregó que todo sucedió en medio de un ritual satánico, donde Watkin tenía un comportamiento raro con el que emitía gemidos similares a los de un demonio justo antes de violarla. Zehani también acusó al artista de difundir imágenes comprometedoras suyas sin su consentimiento.
Ante las acusaciones, Ninja y Yolandi Visser, suexmujer, salieron en defensa del músico y aseguraron que todo es falso y que Zheani era la típica fan loca que ahora busca el dinero del cantante.
CLOUT CHASER prt2 5 years later this fan girl Zheani comes out with an insane story saying she was ‘trafficked out’ to africa by me 😂 (trafficking involes kidnapping btw). She also said i tortured her and put her in a satanic ritual🤪. (just for the record me and ninja are Buddhists, we practise yoga, meditate and are vegetarian. Yes our music and videos are crazy as we are Surreal Artists) this girl is ticking all the boxes of a Crazy Person here. She said ninja dated her cus she looks like my daughter ❓❓❓I mean... WTF??? i know during the 4 days ninja “dated” her, they took a nude selfie together that Zheani sent to Ninja afterwards. Ninja never posted this foto. He’s had so many girlfriends ever since and Zheani was long gone and deleted. this was 5 or 6 years ago and now she comes creeping out the woodwork, with this mental story she’s made up in her head to try launch a music career. This is a typical case of Clout Chasing (google that shit) plz let this be a lesson to y’all. Be careful who you let into your space, escially IG thots . love all but trust no one!!! Women are very powerful. But women who get dumped can turn sour and sour and more sour. It is dangerous when they start making up lies and believing their own bullshit to get back at whoever dumped them. Dont abuse your power girls. “You can fool some people sometimes, but you cant fool all the people all the time” -Bob Marley This is the last time I’m mentioning this girl. I wish her good luck with music, but it would have been stronger to set her career off with good energy, instead of shooting herself in the foot. Anyway, back to reality. Love you all xx ¥
