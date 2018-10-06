DIALES ADN
Paul McCartney ondeó bandera chilena en un recital en EE.UU: La confundió con la de Texas

Hilarante confusión vexilológica nuevamente destacó la semejanza entre ambos emblemas.

Paul McCartney. Foto: @marianunez64, Twitter

06/10/2018 - ( hace 47 minutos )

Este viernes Paul McCartney se presentó en el Austin City Limits Festival en Texas, Estados Unidos, donde tocó todos sus grandes éxitos tanto de su carrera como solista como también de The Beatles.

Luego de interpretar "Hey Jude" y antes de irse al encore, McCartney realizó un show pirotécnico donde salió al escenario ondeando banderas como la de las minorías sexuales, la de Estados Unidos, y la de Chile.

El curioso hecho obedece a que probablemente su equipo se confundió cuando fue a comprar banderas, y en vez de adquirir la de Texas compraron la bandera chilena, dada la reconocida semejanza entre ambas.


Banderas de Chile y de Texas

 

Esta confusión es sumamente común en Estados Unidos, tanto así que dirigentes políticos del Estado han llamado a dejar de utilizar el emoji de la bandera chilena para referirse a Texas, y una vez incluso este error se coló en el diseño de los votos de una elección local.

Paul McCartney waves Chilean flag instead of Texas flag at Austin City Limits Fest.

