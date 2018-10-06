Paul McCartney ondeó bandera chilena en un recital en EE.UU: La confundió con la de Texas

Este viernes Paul McCartney se presentó en el Austin City Limits Festival en Texas, Estados Unidos, donde tocó todos sus grandes éxitos tanto de su carrera como solista como también de The Beatles.

Luego de interpretar "Hey Jude" y antes de irse al encore, McCartney realizó un show pirotécnico donde salió al escenario ondeando banderas como la de las minorías sexuales, la de Estados Unidos, y la de Chile.

El curioso hecho obedece a que probablemente su equipo se confundió cuando fue a comprar banderas, y en vez de adquirir la de Texas compraron la bandera chilena, dada la reconocida semejanza entre ambas.



Banderas de Chile y de Texas

Esta confusión es sumamente común en Estados Unidos, tanto así que dirigentes políticos del Estado han llamado a dejar de utilizar el emoji de la bandera chilena para referirse a Texas, y una vez incluso este error se coló en el diseño de los votos de una elección local.

Did Sir Paul McCartney really just come out for an #ACLFest encore waving a Texas flag? Why, yes, he did. pic.twitter.com/j7jObJ9heK — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) 6 de octubre de 2018

I just watched Sir @PaulMcCartney play “Hey Jude” after he did an amazing 3 minute long fireball and fireworks show and couldn’t have been happier until he ran on stage waving what was definitely a Chilean(and NOT Texan) Flag. #ACL2018 #TEXAS pic.twitter.com/f748zwSFPf — Nicholas Solórzano (@NicSolorz) 6 de octubre de 2018