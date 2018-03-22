Medio elige a The Witcher 3 como el mejor videojuego de la historia

A través de una votación entre sus lectores la revista Game Informer realizó una votación para seleccionar al mejor videojuego de la historia, siendo elegido The Witcher 3.



El Action-RPG de CD Projekt se impuso en los sufragios a otros pesos pesados, como por ejemplo The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time de Nintendo 64 o a clásicos como Final Fantasy VI.



Obviamente, la elección se hizo por votación, por lo que la lista es discutible a la hora de revisar el top 300.



300. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

299. Mega Man X4

298. Dragon Age II

297. Limbo

296. Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions

295. Divinity: Original Sin 2

294. Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!

293. Donkey Kong

292. Battlefield 4

291. The Witness

290. OverBlood

289. Heavy Rain

288. Star Wars: TIE Fighter

287. Catherine

286. Shenmue II

285. Xenosaga Episode III: Also Sprach Zarathustra

284. Fallout 2

283. Membrane

282. Ico

281. Rome: Total War

280. SOCOM II: U.S. Navy SEALs

279. Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver

278. XCOM 2

277. LittleBigPlanet

276. Gears of War 4

275. Call of Duty: WWII

274. Star Wars: The Old Republic

273. Ori and the Blind Forest

272. Sid Meier's Pirates!

271. Everquest

270. Final Fantasy XIII

269. Mass Effect: Andromeda

268. Starflight

267. Mount & Blade: Warband

266. L.A. Noire

265. Streets of Rage 2

264. Splatoon 2

263. Sid Meier's Civilization IV

262. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

261. Team Fortess 2

260. Valkyria Chronicles

259. Galaga

258. Heroes of Might & Magic III

257. Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back

256. Xenoblade Chronicles 2

255. Splatoon

254. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus

253. Spec Ops: The Line

252. The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky

251. Jet Set Radio Future

250. Jak 3

249. Breath of Fire III

248. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

247. Tomb Raider (1996)

246. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

245. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

244. Final Fantasy III

243. Ratchet & Clank

242. Radiata Stories

241. Zork I

240. Diablo III

239. The Bard's Tale

238. Resident Evil (GameCube)

237. Lego Dimensions

236. Phantasy Star Online

235. Final Fantasy XII

234. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

233. Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2

232. Planescape: Torment

231. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

230. The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

229. Sonic Mania

228. Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands

227. Life is Strange: Before the Storm

226. Nine Hours, Nine Persons, Nine Doors

225. Bayonetta 2

224. Mafia II

223. Donkey Kong 64

222. Fire Emblem Fates: Birthright and Conquest and Revelation

221. Fire Emblem Awakening

220. Gran Turismo

219. Super Smash Bros.

218. Shining Force II

217. Inside

216. Ogre Battle: March of the Black Queen

215. BioShock 2

214. Banjo-Tooie

213. TimeSplitters 2

212. Prey (2017)

211. Panzer Dragoon Saga

210. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

209. Rocket League

208. Tomb Raider (2013)

207. Flower

206. Sonic Adventure 2

205. League of Legends

204. Mortal Kombat 2

203. Xenosaga Episode I: Der Wille zur Macht

202. Fable

201. Tecmo Super Bowl

200. Mario Kart 64

199. DotA 2

198. Call of Duty: Black Ops

197. Final Fantasy Tactics Advance

196. Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII

195. Mega Man Legends

194. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

193. Deadly Premonition

192. Spyro The Dragon

191. God of War II

190. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney

189. Sid Meier's Civilization V

188. Pokémon Emerald

187. Mega Man 2

186. The Pandora Directive

185. Counter-Strike

184. Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

183. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D

182. Assassin's Creed Origins

181. Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete

180. Terraria

179. Psychonauts

178. Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire

177. Borderlands

176. Diablo

175. Legend of Legaia

174. Hearthstone

173. Shovel Knight

172. Grand Theft Auto III

171. Gears of War 2

170. Super Mario Sunshine

169. Mario Kart 8

168. Fortnite

167. Sly 2: Band of Thieves

166. Fallout

165. Doom II

164. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

163. Skies of Arcadia

162. Rise of the Tomb Raider

161. Sonic The Hedgehog 2

160. Tales of Symphonia

159. Sonic the Hedgehog 3

158. Dead Space 2

157. Dishonored

156. Destiny 2

155. Crash Bandicoot

154. Baldur's Gate

153. Bully

152. Devil May Cry 3: Dante's Awakening

151. Dragon Quest VIII

150. Beyond Good And Evil

149. Demon's Souls

148. Nier

147. Battlefield: Bad Company 2

146. Final Fantasy IV

145. Pokémon Crystal

144. Grim Fandango

143. Chrono Cross

142. Fable II

141. Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando

140. Pokémon Yellow

139. Dead Space

138. Shenmue

137. Suikoden II

136. Jak and Daxter: The Precurson Legacy

135. Guild Wars 2

134. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

133. Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

132. Age of Empires II

131. Monster Hunter: World

130. Perfect Dark

129. Undertale

128. Final Fantasy XI

127. The Last Guardian

126. Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn

125. Journey

124. Batman: Arkham Knight

123. Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

122. Stardew Valley

121. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.5 Remix

120. EarthBound

119. Gears of War 3

118. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

117. Street Fighter II

116. Mega Man X

115. Tetris (Game Boy)

114. Rainbow Six Siege

113. Banjo-Kazooie

112. Gears of War

111. The Legend of Dragoon

110. God of War

109. Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

108. Telltale's The Walking Dead Season 1

107. Doom

106. Secret of Mana

105. Baldur's Gate II

104. Super Mario Galaxy 2

103. GoldenEye 007

102. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

101. StarCraft

100. Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005)

99. The World Ends With You

98. Super Mario Bros.

97. Final Fantasy VIII

96. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

95. Resident Evil 2

94. Dark Souls III

93. Halo: Reach

92. God of War III

91. Half-Life

90. Batman: Arkham Asylum

89. Portal

88. Grand Theft Auto IV

87. Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

86. Final Fantasy Tactics

85. Ratchet & Clank Future: A Crack in Time

84. Diablo II

83. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

82. Xenogears

81. Alan Wake

80. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

79. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

78. Pokémon Gold and Silver

77. Resident Evil

76. Assassin's Creed II

75. Persona 3

74. Minecraft

73. Deus Ex

72. Life is Strange

71. Super Mario Odyssey

70. Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

69. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

68. Nier: Automata

67. Dragon Age: Inquisition

66. Pokémon Red and Blue

65. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

64. Fallout 4

63. Okami

62. Xenoblade Chronicles

61. Silent Hill 2

60. Super Mario Galaxy

59. Metroid Prime

58. The Legend of Zelda

57. Super Smash Bros. Melee

56. Destiny

55. Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

54. Halo 2

53. The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

52. Borderlands 2

51. Final Fantasy XV

50. Batman: Arkham City

49. Final Fantasy IX

48. Grand Theft Auto V

47. The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess

46. Dragon Age: Origins

45. Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

44. Persona 4

43. Mass Effect 3

42. BioShock Infinite

41. Kingdom Hearts

40. Half-Life 2

39. World of Warcraft

38. Super Mario 64

37. Super Mario Bros. 3

36. Fallout: New Vegas

35. Persona 5

34. The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask

33. Final Fantasy X

32. Portal 2

31. Halo 3

30. The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

29. Overwatch

28. Horizon Zero Dawn

27. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

26. Super Mario World

25. Super Metroid

24. Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

23. Halo

22. Fallout 3

21. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

20. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

19. Kingdom Hearts II

18. Mass Effect

17. Shadow of the Colossus

16. Metal Gear Solid

15. Resident Evil 4

14. The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

13. Final Fantasy VI

12. Dark Souls

11. Chrono Trigger

10. Bloodborne

9. BioShock

8. Red Dead Redemption

7. Final Fantasy VII

6. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

5. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

4. Mass Effect 2

3. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

2. The Last of Us

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt