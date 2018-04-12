Las películas que competirán por la Palma de Oro en Festival de Cannes

El presidente del Festival de Cannes, Pierre Lescure y el delegado general, Thierry Frémaux, presentaron la selección oficial de la 71° edición del prestigioso certamen de cine.
Será el drama en español de Asgar Farhadi, "Everybody Knows", protagonizado por Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem, abrirá el festival el próximo 8 de mayo.
Como ya se había anunciado, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" de Ron Howard se estrenará en Cannes, casi una semana antes de su estreno en cines de todo el mundo.
Apertura:
Everybody Knows por Asghar Farhadi
Competición oficial:
Everybody Knows por Asghar Farhadi
At War por Stephane Brize
Dogman por Matteo Garrone
Le Livre d’image por Jean-Luc Godard
Asako I & II por Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Sorry Angel por Christophe Honore
Girls of the Sun por Eva Husson
Ash is Purest White por Jia Zhangke
Shoplifters por Hirokazu Kore-eda
Burning por Lee Chang-dong
Capernaum por Nadine Labaki
Blackkklansman por Spike Lee
Under the Silver Lake por David Robert Mitchell
Three Faces por Jafar Panahi
Cold War por Pawel Pawlikowski
Happy as Lazzaro por Alice Rohrwacher
Yomeddine por A.B. Shawky
Summer por Kiril Serebrennikov
Fuera de la competición
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche