Las películas que competirán por la Palma de Oro en Festival de Cannes

"Everybody Knows" de Asghar Farhadi abrirá el certamen este próximo 8 de mayo.

Presentación de la selección oficial, París, Francia. Foto:

12/04/2018 - ( hace 3 horas )

El presidente del Festival de Cannes, Pierre Lescure y el delegado general, Thierry Frémaux, presentaron la selección oficial de la 71° edición del prestigioso certamen de cine.

Será el drama en español de Asgar Farhadi, "Everybody Knows", protagonizado por Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem, abrirá el festival el próximo 8 de mayo.

Como ya se había anunciado, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" de Ron Howard se estrenará en Cannes, casi una semana antes de su estreno en cines de todo el mundo.

Apertura:

Everybody Knows por Asghar Farhadi

Competición oficial:

Everybody Knows por Asghar Farhadi

At War por Stephane Brize

Dogman por Matteo Garrone

Le Livre d’image por Jean-Luc Godard

Asako I & II por Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Sorry Angel por Christophe Honore

Girls of the Sun por Eva Husson

Ash is Purest White por Jia Zhangke

Shoplifters por Hirokazu Kore-eda

Burning por Lee Chang-dong

Capernaum por Nadine Labaki

Blackkklansman por Spike Lee

Under the Silver Lake por David Robert Mitchell

Three Faces por Jafar Panahi

Cold War por Pawel Pawlikowski

Happy as Lazzaro por Alice Rohrwacher

Yomeddine por A.B. Shawky

Summer por Kiril Serebrennikov

Fuera de la competición

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

 

