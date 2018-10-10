La definición política de Taylor Swift aumenta los registros de votantes

La definición política de Taylor Swift cambia el universo de votantes en Estados Unidos. Tras criticar a la candidata republicana al senado por Tennessee, Marsha Blackburn, el registro de electores aumentó en ese estado: casi la mitad de las inscripciones de octubre llegaron en las últimas 36 horas, sumando 5.183 nuevos votantes. La cifra representa más del doble de inscritos en septiembre. A nivel nacional en un día se registraron más de un tercio de los que lo hicieron en el mes pasado.
La cantante de 28 años no se había posicionado políticamente hasta ahora, ni siquiera durante la campaña que llevó a Donald Trump a la Casa Blanca ni durante su controvertida gestión. Su silencio era interpretado como un tácito apoyo al republicano. Swift explicó el domingo en su cuenta de Instagram que los acontecimientos de "los últimos dos años" le hicieron cambiar de opinión. Trump señaló entre risas el lunes que ahora la cantante le gusta "un 25% menos".
Swift confesó que no se inclina por ningún partido y que vota según el candidato y la cercanía que tenga con sus valores. "Creo en la lucha por los derechos LGTBI, y cualquier forma de discriminación basada en la orientación sexual o el género es INCORRECTA. Creo que el racismo sistémico que todavía vemos en este país hacia las personas de color es aterrador", afirmó en un post que suma más de 2.000.000 de likes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
Una publicación compartida de Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) el