Justin Bieber anunció su retiro indefinido de la música para centrarse en su familia y salud mental

Justin Bieber anunció que se alejará de forma indefinida de la música, ya que está "enfocado en resolver algunos de los problemas que tengo, para que no me destruya, para que pueda concentrarme en mi matrimonio y en el padre que quiero ser".
En esa línea, el intérprete de "Sorry" expresó que "la música es muy importante para mí, pero no hay nada más importante que mi familia y mi salud".
Bieber también comentó que está haciendo todo esto para entregarle lo mejor a sus fanáticos, ya que en 2015 -año en que salió su último álbum- hizo una gira a nivel mundial en la que no estaba contento, y que "no merezco eso y menos ustedes".
Este "break" no significa que el canadiense abandone para siempre la música, señalando que "voy a hacer un álbum increíble lo más rápido posible, volveré al máximo de mis fuerzas", aseguró.
So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).
