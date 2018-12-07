Estos son los nominados a los premios Grammy: Kendrick Lamar y Drake encabezan la lista

Este viernes 7 de diciembre se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Grammy, los premios más importantes en la industria de la música.

Kendrick Lamar y Drake son los artistas con más candidaturas para ser galardonados, el primero con ocho nominaciones y el segundo, siete.

La ceremonia de premiación será el próximo 10 de febrero en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

"I like it" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile

"This is America" - Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson

"God's Plan" - Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"All the stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Rockstars" -Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR ÁLBUM

Cardi B

Brandi Carlile

Drake

H.E.R.

Post Malone

Janelle Monáe

Kacey Musgraves

Kendrick Lamar

MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

​"All the stars"

"Boo'd up"

"God's plan"

"In my Blood"

"The Joke"

"The Middle"

"Shallow"

"This is America"

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO

​Pablo Alborán

Natalia Lafourcade

Carlos Vives

Raquel Sofía

Claudia Brant

MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE

"Colors" - Beck

"Havana" - Camila Cabello

"God is a woman" - Ariana Grande

"Joanne" - Lady Gaga

"Better Now" - Post Malone

MEJOR DUO O GRUPO

"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato

"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B

"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

MEJOR POP ÁLBUM

"Camila" - Camila Cabello

"Meaning of Life" - Kelly Clarkson

"Sweetener" - Ariana Grande

"Shawn Mendes" - Shawn Mendes

"Beautiful Trauma" - P!nk

"Reputation" - Taylor Swift

MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE

"Four Out of Five" - Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" - Chris Cornell

"Made an America" - THE FEVER 333

"Highway Tune" - Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" - Halestorm

MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B

Drake

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

Anderson .Paak

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM

"Invasion of Privacy" - Cardi B

"Swiming" - Mac Miller

"Victory Lap" - Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona" - Pusha T

"Astroworld" - Travis Scott

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO

"Claroscura" - Aterciopelados

"Coastcity" - COASTCITY

"Encanto Tropical" - Monsieur Periné

"Gourmet" - Orishas

"Aztlán" - Zoé