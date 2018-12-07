Estos son los nominados a los premios Grammy: Kendrick Lamar y Drake encabezan la lista

Este viernes 7 de diciembre se dio a conocer la lista de nominados a los Grammy, los premios más importantes en la industria de la música.
Kendrick Lamar y Drake son los artistas con más candidaturas para ser galardonados, el primero con ocho nominaciones y el segundo, siete.
La ceremonia de premiación será el próximo 10 de febrero en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
"I like it" - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke" - Brandi Carlile
"This is America" - Childish Gambino, Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson
"God's Plan" - Drake, Boi-1Da, Cardo & Young
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the stars" - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstars" -Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage, Louis Bell & Tank God,
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
MEJOR ÁLBUM
Cardi B
Brandi Carlile
Drake
H.E.R.
Post Malone
Janelle Monáe
Kacey Musgraves
Kendrick Lamar
MEJOR CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
"All the stars"
"Boo'd up"
"God's plan"
"In my Blood"
"The Joke"
"The Middle"
"Shallow"
"This is America"
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO:
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
MEJOR ÁLBUM POP LATINO
Pablo Alborán
Natalia Lafourcade
Carlos Vives
Raquel Sofía
Claudia Brant
MEJOR SOLO PERFORMANCE
"Colors" - Beck
"Havana" - Camila Cabello
"God is a woman" - Ariana Grande
"Joanne" - Lady Gaga
"Better Now" - Post Malone
MEJOR DUO O GRUPO
"Fall in line" - Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato
"Don't go Breakin my heart" - Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful" - Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
"Shallow" - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Girls like you" - Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
"Say Something" - Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton
"The Middle" - Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey
MEJOR POP ÁLBUM
"Camila" - Camila Cabello
"Meaning of Life" - Kelly Clarkson
"Sweetener" - Ariana Grande
"Shawn Mendes" - Shawn Mendes
"Beautiful Trauma" - P!nk
"Reputation" - Taylor Swift
MEJOR ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Four Out of Five" - Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good" - Chris Cornell
"Made an America" - THE FEVER 333
"Highway Tune" - Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable" - Halestorm
MEJOR RAP PERFORMANCE
Cardi B
Drake
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
Anderson .Paak
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
MEJOR RAP ÁLBUM
"Invasion of Privacy" - Cardi B
"Swiming" - Mac Miller
"Victory Lap" - Nipsey Hussle
"Daytona" - Pusha T
"Astroworld" - Travis Scott
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO LATINO
"Claroscura" - Aterciopelados
"Coastcity" - COASTCITY
"Encanto Tropical" - Monsieur Periné
"Gourmet" - Orishas
"Aztlán" - Zoé