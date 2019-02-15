DIALES ADN
Estas son las 31 series que han sido canceladas en los últimos cuatro meses

En el listado también aparecen aquellas producciones originales que han sido renovadas.

BoJack Horseman. Foto:

Paulette Ruminot 15/02/2019 - ( hace 47 minutos )

Como sabemos, Netflix ha cancelado varias de sus producciones originales por diversos motivos, entre esos la caída de audiencia o falta de presupuesto.

Ahora, FOX, HBO, NBC, AMC se suman a la preocupante tendencia, teniendo que "desechar" ciertas series originales que no lograron cautivar al público, pese a que un gran porcentaje espera que sobrevivan.

Aquí una lista de las 31 series canceladas en los últimos 4 meses:

ABC:
Take Two

AMC:
Dietland
Into the Badlands

CBS:
Salvation
Código negro
One Dollar

Comedy Central:
Another Period
Detroiters

E!:
The Royals

Freeform:
Alone Together
Famous In Love

FOX:
Ghosted

HBO:
Animals

NBC:
Reverie
Champions
Midnight Texas
Marlon
Trial & error

Netflix:
Luke Cage
Iron Fist
American Vandal
The Good Cop
Daredevil
Viajeros

Paramount Network:
American Woman

Showtime:
Morir de pie

SYFY:

Channel Zero
Z Nation

TNT:
Buena conducta

USA Network:
El tirador
Colony

Sin embargo, hay un extenso listado de producciones que serán renovadas:

ABC:
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Modern Family
The Good Doctor
A Million Little Things
The Conners

CBS:
Tell me a Story
Mentes criminales
Magnum P.I.
FBI
The Neighborhood
God Friended me
Mom

NBC:
Will y Grace
The Good Place
New Amsterdam

FOX:
Los Simpson
Padre de familia
Bob’s Burgers

CW:
Arrow
The Flash
Supergirl
Black Lightning
Embrujadas
Riverdale
Legends of Tomorrow
Dinastía
Legacies
Sobrenatural

Netflix:
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
(Des)Encanto
Narcos: México
Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina
El método Kominsky
Grace and Frankie
She-Ra y las princesas del poder
F is For Family
Madres forzosas
Sex Education

Amazon:
Bosch
Goliath

BBC:
Doctor Who

History Channel:
Knightfall
Project Blue Book

USA Network:
The Purge

Audience Network:
Mr. Mercedes

AMC:
Lodge 49
The Terror
Preacher
The Walking Dead

HBO:
La amiga estupenda

Showtime:
Ray Donovan

Freeform:
Good Trouble
Grown Ish

Comedy Central:
The Other Two

SYFY:
Van Helsing
The Magicians

Facebook Watch:
Sorry For Your Loss
Five Points
Sacred Lies

Disney:
Star Wars Resistance
Raven’s Home

