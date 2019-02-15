Estas son las 31 series que han sido canceladas en los últimos cuatro meses

Como sabemos, Netflix ha cancelado varias de sus producciones originales por diversos motivos, entre esos la caída de audiencia o falta de presupuesto.

Ahora, FOX, HBO, NBC, AMC se suman a la preocupante tendencia, teniendo que "desechar" ciertas series originales que no lograron cautivar al público, pese a que un gran porcentaje espera que sobrevivan.

Aquí una lista de las 31 series canceladas en los últimos 4 meses:

ABC:

Take Two

AMC:

Dietland

Into the Badlands

CBS:

Salvation

Código negro

One Dollar

Comedy Central:

Another Period

Detroiters

E!:

The Royals

Freeform:

Alone Together

Famous In Love

FOX:

Ghosted

HBO:

Animals

NBC:

Reverie

Champions

Midnight Texas

Marlon

Trial & error

Netflix:

Luke Cage

Iron Fist

American Vandal

The Good Cop

Daredevil

Viajeros

Paramount Network:

American Woman

Showtime:

Morir de pie

SYFY:

Channel Zero

Z Nation

TNT:

Buena conducta

USA Network:

El tirador

Colony

Sin embargo, hay un extenso listado de producciones que serán renovadas:

ABC:

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Modern Family

The Good Doctor

A Million Little Things

The Conners

CBS:

Tell me a Story

Mentes criminales

Magnum P.I.

FBI

The Neighborhood

God Friended me

Mom

NBC:

Will y Grace

The Good Place

New Amsterdam

FOX:

Los Simpson

Padre de familia

Bob’s Burgers

CW:

Arrow

The Flash

Supergirl

Black Lightning

Embrujadas

Riverdale

Legends of Tomorrow

Dinastía

Legacies

Sobrenatural

Netflix:

Big Mouth

BoJack Horseman

(Des)Encanto

Narcos: México

Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina

El método Kominsky

Grace and Frankie

She-Ra y las princesas del poder

F is For Family

Madres forzosas

Sex Education

Amazon:

Bosch

Goliath

BBC:

Doctor Who

History Channel:

Knightfall

Project Blue Book

USA Network:

The Purge

Audience Network:

Mr. Mercedes

AMC:

Lodge 49

The Terror

Preacher

The Walking Dead

HBO:

La amiga estupenda

Showtime:

Ray Donovan

Freeform:

Good Trouble

Grown Ish

Comedy Central:

The Other Two

SYFY:

Van Helsing

The Magicians

Facebook Watch:

Sorry For Your Loss

Five Points

Sacred Lies

Disney:

Star Wars Resistance

Raven’s Home