Estas son las 31 series que han sido canceladas en los últimos cuatro meses

Como sabemos, Netflix ha cancelado varias de sus producciones originales por diversos motivos, entre esos la caída de audiencia o falta de presupuesto.
Ahora, FOX, HBO, NBC, AMC se suman a la preocupante tendencia, teniendo que "desechar" ciertas series originales que no lograron cautivar al público, pese a que un gran porcentaje espera que sobrevivan.
Aquí una lista de las 31 series canceladas en los últimos 4 meses:
ABC:
Take Two
AMC:
Dietland
Into the Badlands
CBS:
Salvation
Código negro
One Dollar
Comedy Central:
Another Period
Detroiters
E!:
The Royals
Freeform:
Alone Together
Famous In Love
FOX:
Ghosted
HBO:
Animals
NBC:
Reverie
Champions
Midnight Texas
Marlon
Trial & error
Netflix:
Luke Cage
Iron Fist
American Vandal
The Good Cop
Daredevil
Viajeros
Paramount Network:
American Woman
Showtime:
Morir de pie
SYFY:
Channel Zero
Z Nation
TNT:
Buena conducta
USA Network:
El tirador
Colony
Sin embargo, hay un extenso listado de producciones que serán renovadas:
ABC:
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Modern Family
The Good Doctor
A Million Little Things
The Conners
CBS:
Tell me a Story
Mentes criminales
Magnum P.I.
FBI
The Neighborhood
God Friended me
Mom
NBC:
Will y Grace
The Good Place
New Amsterdam
FOX:
Los Simpson
Padre de familia
Bob’s Burgers
CW:
Arrow
The Flash
Supergirl
Black Lightning
Embrujadas
Riverdale
Legends of Tomorrow
Dinastía
Legacies
Sobrenatural
Netflix:
Big Mouth
BoJack Horseman
(Des)Encanto
Narcos: México
Las escalofriantes aventuras de Sabrina
El método Kominsky
Grace and Frankie
She-Ra y las princesas del poder
F is For Family
Madres forzosas
Sex Education
Amazon:
Bosch
Goliath
BBC:
Doctor Who
History Channel:
Knightfall
Project Blue Book
USA Network:
The Purge
Audience Network:
Mr. Mercedes
AMC:
Lodge 49
The Terror
Preacher
The Walking Dead
HBO:
La amiga estupenda
Showtime:
Ray Donovan
Freeform:
Good Trouble
Grown Ish
Comedy Central:
The Other Two
SYFY:
Van Helsing
The Magicians
Facebook Watch:
Sorry For Your Loss
Five Points
Sacred Lies
Disney:
Star Wars Resistance
Raven’s Home