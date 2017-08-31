"Despacito" lidera el ranking de lo más escuchado en Spotify

El servicio de música por streaming, Spotify, dio a conocer cuáles son las canciones más reproducidas tanto en Chile como en el mundo desde el 21 de junio, época en que en nuestro país comienza el invierno, mientras que en el hemisferio norte arranca el verano.
A nivel planetario, la versión remix de "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber comanda el ranking, seguido de DJ Khaled y French Montana con "Wild Thoughts" y "Unforgettable", respectivamente.
En cuanto a nuestro país, "Mi gente" de Willy William con J Balvin fue la canción más escuchada en el país con más de 10 millones de reproducciones. En tanto, segundo está "Me rehúso" de Danny Ocean con más de 9.8 millones de escuchas y "Felices los 4" de Maluma con 8.7 millones.
Top 30 de canciones de la temporada en Chile de Spotify:
- Willy William, J Balvin - Mi Gente
- Danny Ocean - Me rehúso
- Maluma - Felices los 4
- Wisin - Escápate Conmigo
- Jowell & Randy, J Balvin - Bonita
- Ozuna, Chris Jeday, J Balvin - Ahora Dice
- Yandel, CNCO - Hey DJ
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- Anuel Aa - Sola (Remix) [feat. Daddy Yankee, Wisin, Farruko, Zion & Lennox]
- J Balvin - Sigo Extrañándote
- Nacho - Báilame
- Ozuna - Tu Foto
- Manuel Turizo - Una Lady Como Tú
- Zion & Lennox - Otra Vez (feat. J Balvin)
- Piso 21 - Besándote
- Daddy Yankee - La Rompe Corazones
- Luis Fonsi - Despacito (Featuring Daddy Yankee)
- Nicky Jam - El Amante
- Don Omar, Zion & Lennox - Te Quiero Pa´Mi
- Pitbull, J Balvin - Hey Ma (with Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello) - Spanish Version
- Ozuna - Bebe (feat. Anuel AA)
- Piso 21 - Me Llamas (feat. Maluma) - Remix
- Nicky Jam - Si Tú La Ves
- CNCO - Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)
- Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee - Bella y Sensual
- Wisin - Escápate Conmigo - Remix
- J Balvin - Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola
- Shakira - Me Enamoré
- Anuel Aa, DJ Nelson - Ayer 2
- Karol G, Bad Bunny - Ahora Me Llama
Top 30 de canciones de la temporada a nivel global de Spotify:
- Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi - Despacito - Remix (feat. Justin Bieber)
- DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
- French Montana, Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
- DJ Khaled - I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne)
- J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente
- Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
- Calvin Harris - Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)
- Charlie Puth - Attention
- Liam Payne - Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
- Imagine Dragons - Thunder
- Jonas Blue - Mama (feat. William Singe)
- David Guetta - 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
- Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3
- Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
- Axwell /\ Ingrosso - More Than You Know
- Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
- Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
- The Chainsmokers, Coldplay - Something Just Like This
- Maluma - Felices los 4
- Imagine Dragons - Believer
- Danny Ocean - Me Rehúso
- Luis Fonsi - Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee)
- Post Malone - Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
- Maggie Lindemann, CADE, Cheat Codes - Pretty Girl (Cheat Code X CADE Remix)
- Rita Ora - Your Song
- Niall Horan - Slow Hands
- Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
- Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan - There For You
- Clean Bandit - Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)
- Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like
