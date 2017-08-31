DIALES ADN
"Despacito" lidera el ranking de lo más escuchado en Spotify

La plataforma dio a conocer cuáles son las canciones más populares tanto en Chile como en el mundo.

Luis Fonsi . Foto:

31/08/2017 - ( hace 5 horas )

El servicio de música por streaming, Spotify, dio a conocer cuáles son las canciones más reproducidas tanto en Chile como en el mundo desde el 21 de junio, época en que en nuestro país comienza el invierno, mientras que en el hemisferio norte arranca el verano.

A nivel planetario, la versión remix de "Despacito" de Luis Fonsi con Daddy Yankee y Justin Bieber comanda el ranking, seguido de DJ Khaled y French Montana con "Wild Thoughts" y "Unforgettable", respectivamente.

En cuanto a nuestro país, "Mi gente" de Willy William con J Balvin fue la canción más escuchada en el país con más de 10 millones de reproducciones. En tanto, segundo está "Me rehúso" de Danny Ocean con más de 9.8 millones de escuchas y "Felices los 4" de Maluma con 8.7 millones.

Top 30 de canciones de la temporada en Chile de Spotify:

  1. Willy William, J Balvin - Mi Gente
  2. Danny Ocean - Me rehúso
  3. Maluma - Felices los 4
  4. Wisin - Escápate Conmigo
  5. Jowell & Randy, J Balvin - Bonita
  6. Ozuna, Chris Jeday, J Balvin - Ahora Dice
  7. Yandel, CNCO - Hey DJ
  8. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
  9. Anuel Aa - Sola (Remix) [feat. Daddy Yankee, Wisin, Farruko, Zion & Lennox]
  10. J Balvin - Sigo Extrañándote
  11. Nacho - Báilame
  12. Ozuna - Tu Foto
  13. Manuel Turizo - Una Lady Como Tú
  14. Zion & Lennox - Otra Vez (feat. J Balvin)
  15. Piso 21 - Besándote
  16. Daddy Yankee - La Rompe Corazones
  17. Luis Fonsi - Despacito (Featuring Daddy Yankee)
  18. Nicky Jam - El Amante
  19. Don Omar, Zion & Lennox - Te Quiero Pa´Mi
  20. Pitbull, J Balvin - Hey Ma (with Pitbull & J Balvin feat. Camila Cabello) - Spanish Version
  21. Ozuna - Bebe (feat. Anuel AA)
  22. Piso 21 - Me Llamas (feat. Maluma) - Remix
  23. Nicky Jam - Si Tú La Ves
  24. CNCO - Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)
  25. Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee - Bella y Sensual
  26. Wisin - Escápate Conmigo - Remix
  27. J Balvin - Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola
  28. Shakira - Me Enamoré
  29. Anuel Aa, DJ Nelson - Ayer 2
  30. Karol G, Bad Bunny - Ahora Me Llama

Top 30 de canciones de la temporada a nivel global de Spotify:

  1. Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi - Despacito - Remix (feat. Justin Bieber)
  2. DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller)
  3. French Montana, Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)
  4. DJ Khaled - I'm the One (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, Lil Wayne)
  5. J Balvin, Willy William - Mi Gente
  6. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
  7. Calvin Harris - Feels (feat. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean)
  8. Charlie Puth - Attention
  9. Liam Payne - Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)
  10. Imagine Dragons - Thunder
  11. Jonas Blue - Mama (feat. William Singe)
  12. David Guetta - 2U (feat. Justin Bieber)
  13. Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3
  14. Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
  15. Axwell /\ Ingrosso - More Than You Know
  16. Kendrick Lamar - HUMBLE.
  17. Jason Derulo - Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign)
  18. The Chainsmokers, Coldplay - Something Just Like This
  19. Maluma - Felices los 4
  20. Imagine Dragons - Believer
  21. Danny Ocean - Me Rehúso
  22. Luis Fonsi - Despacito (feat. Daddy Yankee)
  23. Post Malone - Congratulations (feat. Quavo)
  24. Maggie Lindemann, CADE, Cheat Codes - Pretty Girl (Cheat Code X CADE Remix)
  25. Rita Ora - Your Song
  26. Niall Horan - Slow Hands
  27. Demi Lovato - Sorry Not Sorry
  28. Martin Garrix, Troye Sivan - There For You
  29. Clean Bandit - Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)
  30. Bruno Mars - That’s What I Like

X