Críticos internacionales de cine eligen las 75 mejores películas de la década

El sitio World of Reel del periodista canadiense Jordan Ruimy convocó a más 250 críticos y realizadores de todo el mundo para elegir las 75 mejores películas de la década.

La lista trae varias sorpresas, pero la más votada fue "Mad Max: Fury Road" (2015), dirigida por el australiano George Miller y protagonizada por Tom Hardy y Charlize Theron.

Se trata de la cuarta cinta de la saga que en los 80' encarnó Mel Gibson, situada en un páramo post-apocalíptico donde el agua y la gasolina son productos escasos.

El podio lo completan "El árbol de la vida" (2011) de Terrence Malick y la ganadora de tres premios Oscar, "Moonlight" (2016) de Barry Jenkins.

01. Mad Max: Fury Road (53 votes)

02. The Tree of Life (43 votes)

03. Moonlight (37 votes)

04. Boyhood (31 votes)

05. The Social Network (30 votes)

06. The Master (29 votes)

07. Roma (26 votes)

08. Phantom Thread (25 votes)

09. A Separation (23 votes)

10. Inside Llewyn Davis (21 votes)

10. Get Out (21 votes)

12. Under the Skin (19 votes)

13. Carol (18 votes)

13. Margaret (18 votes)

14. Toni Erdmann (17 votes)

16. Uncle Boonmee (16 votes)

17. Twin Peaks: The Return (15 votes)

18. Her (14 votes)

18. Call Me By Your Name (14 votes)

20. The Act of Killing (13 votes)

20. Inception (13 votes)

20. Holy Motors (13 votes)

23. La La Land (11 votes)

23. 12 Years A Slave (11 votes)

25. Certified Copy (10 votes)

26. The Florida Project (9 votes)

26. Amour (9 votes)

26. Ida (9 votes)

29. The Wolf of Wall Street (7 votes)

29. Once Upon A Time In Anatolia (7 votes)

29. No Home Movie (7 votes)

29. Dunkirk (7 votes)

29. Zama (7 votes)

29. Melancholia (7 votes)

29. Phoenix (7 votes)

35. Inherent Vice (6 votes)

35. Inside Out (6 votes)

35. Blue is the Warmest Color (6 votes)

35. Timbuktu (6 votes)

35. Silence (6 votes)

35. The Assassin (6 votes)

35. Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (6 votes)

41. Drive (5 votes)

41. Son of Saul (5 votes)

41. The Turin Horse (5 votes)

41. The Rider (5 votes)

41. Manchester by the Sea (5 votes)

41. It’s Such A Beautiful Day (5 votes)

41. Only Lovers Left Alive (5 votes)

41. Leviathan (5 votes)

41. First Reformed (5 votes)

41. Toy Story 3 (5 votes)

53. Faces Places (5 votes)

53. The Grand Budapest Hotel (5 votes)

53. Sorry to Bother You (5 votes)

53. The Clouds of Sils Maria (5 votes)

53. The Great Beauty (5 votes)

53. Mysteries of Lisbon (5 votes)

53. Burning (5 votes)

58. Beasts of the Southern Wild (4 votes)

58. A Ghost Story (4 votes)

58. Bridesmaids (4 votes)

58. The Immigrant (4 votes)

58. Gravity (4 votes)

58. Stories We Tell (4 votes)

58. The Lobster (4 votes)

58. Whiplash (4 votes)

58. The Other Side of the Wind (4 votes)

58. The Revenant (4 votes)

58. Foxtrot (4 votes)

70. American Honey (3 votes)

70. Personal Shopper (3 votes)

70. Frances Ha (3 votes)

70. Take Shelter (3 votes)

70. The Look of Silence (3 votes)