Black Panther sorprende en la nominación de los Globos de Oro

La cinta de Ryan Coogler competirá en las categorías de mejor película y mejor canción.

Erik Killmonger. Foto: Black Panther

ADNradio.cl 06/12/2018 - ( hace 1 horas )

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018 con varias sorpresas.

Una de las más llamativas es la presencia de Black Panther, décimo octava cinta del universo cinematográfico de Marvel, nominada en las categorías de mejor película y mejor actor.

Revisa a continuación el listado completo, donde también llaman la atención la presencia de "Bohemian Rhapsody" con Rami Malek en el papel de Freddie Mercury y "A Star is Born" con la actuación de Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga.

La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 6 de enero en Los Angeles.

CINE

Mejor película dramática

A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody

Mejor película (Comedia o musical)

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum (Líbano)
Girl (Bélgica)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor guión

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Mejor actriz dramática

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Mejor actor dramático

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mejor canción

"All the Stars", Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies", Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War
"Revelation", Boy Erased
"Shallow", A Star Is Born

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Mejor actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, *Homecoming *
Keri Russell, The Americans

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

