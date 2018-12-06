Black Panther sorprende en la nominación de los Globos de Oro

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018 con varias sorpresas.

Una de las más llamativas es la presencia de Black Panther, décimo octava cinta del universo cinematográfico de Marvel, nominada en las categorías de mejor película y mejor actor.

Revisa a continuación el listado completo, donde también llaman la atención la presencia de "Bohemian Rhapsody" con Rami Malek en el papel de Freddie Mercury y "A Star is Born" con la actuación de Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga.

La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 6 de enero en Los Angeles.

CINE

Mejor película dramática

A Star Is Born

If Beale Street Could Talk

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Mejor película (Comedia o musical)

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Mejor director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Mejor película de animación

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

Capernaum (Líbano)

Girl (Bélgica)

Never Look Away (Alemania)

Roma (México)

Shoplifters (Japón)

Mejor guión

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book

Mejor actriz dramática

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Mejor actor dramático

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Mejor actriz de reparto

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Mejor actor de reparto

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mejor canción

"All the Stars", Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies", Dumplin

"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War

"Revelation", Boy Erased

"Shallow", A Star Is Born

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Mejor actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Mejor actriz (Drama)

Caitrona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, *Homecoming *

Keri Russell, The Americans

Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale

Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry