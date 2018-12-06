Black Panther sorprende en la nominación de los Globos de Oro

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood reveló la lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018 con varias sorpresas.
Una de las más llamativas es la presencia de Black Panther, décimo octava cinta del universo cinematográfico de Marvel, nominada en las categorías de mejor película y mejor actor.
Revisa a continuación el listado completo, donde también llaman la atención la presencia de "Bohemian Rhapsody" con Rami Malek en el papel de Freddie Mercury y "A Star is Born" con la actuación de Bradley Cooper y Lady Gaga.
La ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo el próximo 6 de enero en Los Angeles.
CINE
Mejor película dramática
A Star Is Born
If Beale Street Could Talk
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mejor película (Comedia o musical)
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Mejor director
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Mejor película de animación
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
Capernaum (Líbano)
Girl (Bélgica)
Never Look Away (Alemania)
Roma (México)
Shoplifters (Japón)
Mejor guión
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, The Green Book
Mejor actriz dramática
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, ¿Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Mejor actor dramático
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Mejor actriz de reparto
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man . Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mejor canción
"All the Stars", Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies", Dumplin
"Requiem for a Private War", A Private War
"Revelation", Boy Erased
"Shallow", A Star Is Born
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor serie dramática
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Mejor serie (Comedia o musical)
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
Mejor miniserie o película para televisión
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Mejor actor (Drama)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Mejor actriz (Drama)
Caitrona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, *Homecoming *
Keri Russell, The Americans
Mejor actriz (Comedia o musical)
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Mejor actor (Comedia o musical)
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para televisión
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Mejor actor de miniserie o película para televisión
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale
Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o película para televisión
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry