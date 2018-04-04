DIALES ADN
+56 9 77727572

Escucha ahora

Déjame Pensarlo

Síguenos en:

"Black Mirror" y "The Crown" son los favoritos para los premios BAFTA 2018

La celebración más importante del cine británico se realizará el próximo 13 de mayo.

Black Mirror. Foto: Instagram

04/04/2018 - ( hace 3 horas )

Michelle Keegan y Ore Oduba anunciaron la lista de nominados para los premios BAFTA 2018, que serán entregados el próximo 13 de mayo.

Este año, "The Crown", "Line of Duty", "Black Mirror" y "Three Girls" dominan las nominaciones, en donde cada una de ellas aparece en tres categorías.

Tanto en las secciones principales como en las secundarias, hay actores que son por primera vez postulados, como es el caso de Joe Cole por "Hang the DJ" de "Black Mirror" y de Daisy May Cooper por "This Country".

Los premios serán presentados por Sue Perkins, comediante inglesa, en la ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

Acá la lista completa: 

Mejor programa de entretenimiento de comedia:

  • Murder in Successville 
  • Taskmaster 
  • The Last Leg 
  • Would I Lie To You? 

Mejor programa de actualidad:

  • Raped: My Story
  • Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad 
  • Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets 
  • White Right: Meeting the Enemy 

Mejor serie dramática:

  • The Crown 
  • The End of the F***ing World 
  • Line of Duty 
  • Peaky Blinders

Mejor presentación:

  • Adam Hills, The Last Leg 
  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show 
  • Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show 
  • Sandi Toksvig, QI 

Mejor programa de entretenimiento:

  • Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 
  • Britain's Got Talent 
  • Michael McIntyre's Big Show 
  • The Voice UK 

Mejor factual:

  • Ambulance
  • Catching a Killer 
  • Drugsland 
  • Hospital 

Features:

  • Antiques Roadshow 
  • Cruising with Jane McDonald 
  • No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
  • The Secret Life of the Zoo 

Mejor actuación femenina en un programa de comedia

  • Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland 
  • Daisy May Cooper, This Country 
  • Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe 
  • Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Mejor serie internacional:

  • Big Little Lies 
  • Feud: Bette and Joan 
  • The Handmaid's Tale 
  • The Vietnam War 

Mejor actor protagonista:

  • Jack Rowan, Born to Kill 
  • Joe Cole, Black Mirror - Hang the DJ 
  • Sean Bean, Broken 
  • Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Mejor actriz protagonista:

  • Claire Foy, The Crown 
  • Molly Windsor, Three Girls
  • Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue 
  • Thandie Newton, Line of Duty 

Mejor programa en vivo:

  • ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
  • One Love Manchester 
  • Wild Alaska Live
  • World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Mejor actuación masculina en un programa de comedia:

  • Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing 
  • Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain
  • Samson Kayo, Famalam 
  • Toby Jones, Detectorists 

Mejor miniserie:

  • Howard's End
  • The Moorside 
  • The State 
  • Three Girls 

Mejor cobertura de noticias:

  • The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
  • The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Mejor reality:

  • Celebrity Hunted 
  • Love Island 
  • Old People's Home for 4-Year Olds 
  • The Real Full Monty 

Mejor comedia:

  • Catastrophe 
  • Chewing Gum 
  • This Country 
  • Timewasters 

Mejor programa de corta duración:

  • Britain's Forgotten Men 
  • Eating with My Ex 
  • Morgana Robinson's Summer 
  • Pls Like

Mejor documental:

  • Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
  • Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
  • One Deadly Weekend in America
  • Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Mejor serie dramática:

  • Against the Law
  • Black Mirror - Hang the DJ
  • King Charles III
  • Murdered For Being Different

Mejor serial dramático:

  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

Mejor factual especializado:

  • Basquiat: Rage to Riches 
  • Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain 
  • Blue Planet II 
  • Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents 

Deportes:

  • Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports Box Office)
  • Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC One)
  • The Grand National (ITV)
  • UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: England v Netherlands (Channel 4)

Mejor actor de reparto:

  • Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty
  • Anupam Kher, The Boy with the Topknot
  • Brian F O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue
  • Jimmi Simpson, Black Mirror - USS Callister

Mejor actriz de reparto:

  • Anna Friel, Broken
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch
  • Liv Hill, Three Girls
  • Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

El momento televisivo imperdible del año:

  • Love Island - Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance 
  • Game of Thrones - Viserion is Killed by the Night King 
  • Doctor Who - The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed
  • One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande Sings 'One Last Time' 
  • Blue Planet II - Mother Pilot Whale Grieves 
  • Line of Duty - Huntley's Narrow Escape 

Lo más visto

Hombre se hizo taxista para encontrar a su hija perdida hace 24 años

Hombre se hizo taxista para encontrar a su hija perdida hace 24 años

Checho Hirane se enfureció y echó de su casa a periodista

Checho Hirane se enfureció y echó de su casa a periodista "millenial" de CQC

Popular youtuber sufre por la filtración de imágenes privadas

Popular youtuber sufre por la filtración de imágenes privadas

Karol Lucero y video sexual:

Karol Lucero y video sexual: "Asumo que la broma excedió los límites"

Hija de Fernando Solabarrieta se consagró campeona de torneo de voleibol con Colo Colo

Hija de Fernando Solabarrieta se consagró campeona de torneo de voleibol con Colo Colo

Perdona Nuestros Pecados: El parecido de

Perdona Nuestros Pecados: El parecido de "Benito" con "Nacho Pop" que provocó risas en Twitter

Natalia Valdebenito realiza parodia del video sexual de Karol Lucero

Natalia Valdebenito realiza parodia del video sexual de Karol Lucero

La polémica con que culminó el empate entre Universidad de Chile y Racing

La polémica con que culminó el empate entre Universidad de Chile y Racing

Sernac denunció a Entel, Movistar y Wom por publicidad engañosa en planes

Sernac denunció a Entel, Movistar y Wom por publicidad engañosa en planes "ilimitados"

Gattuso quiere a Vidal en el Milan

Gattuso quiere a Vidal en el Milan

Secciones

Programas


X