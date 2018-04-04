"Black Mirror" y "The Crown" son los favoritos para los premios BAFTA 2018

Michelle Keegan y Ore Oduba anunciaron la lista de nominados para los premios BAFTA 2018, que serán entregados el próximo 13 de mayo.
Este año, "The Crown", "Line of Duty", "Black Mirror" y "Three Girls" dominan las nominaciones, en donde cada una de ellas aparece en tres categorías.
Tanto en las secciones principales como en las secundarias, hay actores que son por primera vez postulados, como es el caso de Joe Cole por "Hang the DJ" de "Black Mirror" y de Daisy May Cooper por "This Country".
Los premios serán presentados por Sue Perkins, comediante inglesa, en la ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.
Acá la lista completa:
Mejor programa de entretenimiento de comedia:
- Murder in Successville
- Taskmaster
- The Last Leg
- Would I Lie To You?
Mejor programa de actualidad:
- Raped: My Story
- Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad
- Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets
- White Right: Meeting the Enemy
Mejor serie dramática:
- The Crown
- The End of the F***ing World
- Line of Duty
- Peaky Blinders
Mejor presentación:
- Adam Hills, The Last Leg
- Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Sandi Toksvig, QI
Mejor programa de entretenimiento:
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Britain's Got Talent
- Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- The Voice UK
Mejor factual:
- Ambulance
- Catching a Killer
- Drugsland
- Hospital
Features:
- Antiques Roadshow
- Cruising with Jane McDonald
- No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?
- The Secret Life of the Zoo
Mejor actuación femenina en un programa de comedia
- Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland
- Daisy May Cooper, This Country
- Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe
- Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share
Mejor serie internacional:
- Big Little Lies
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Vietnam War
Mejor actor protagonista:
- Jack Rowan, Born to Kill
- Joe Cole, Black Mirror - Hang the DJ
- Sean Bean, Broken
- Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III
Mejor actriz protagonista:
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Molly Windsor, Three Girls
- Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue
- Thandie Newton, Line of Duty
Mejor programa en vivo:
- ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results
- One Love Manchester
- Wild Alaska Live
- World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
Mejor actuación masculina en un programa de comedia:
- Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing
- Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain
- Samson Kayo, Famalam
- Toby Jones, Detectorists
Mejor miniserie:
- Howard's End
- The Moorside
- The State
- Three Girls
Mejor cobertura de noticias:
- The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)
- The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)
- The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)
- The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)
Mejor reality:
- Celebrity Hunted
- Love Island
- Old People's Home for 4-Year Olds
- The Real Full Monty
Mejor comedia:
- Catastrophe
- Chewing Gum
- This Country
- Timewasters
Mejor programa de corta duración:
- Britain's Forgotten Men
- Eating with My Ex
- Morgana Robinson's Summer
- Pls Like
Mejor documental:
- Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me
- Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia
- One Deadly Weekend in America
- Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad
Mejor serie dramática:
- Against the Law
- Black Mirror - Hang the DJ
- King Charles III
- Murdered For Being Different
Mejor serial dramático:
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Mejor factual especializado:
- Basquiat: Rage to Riches
- Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain
- Blue Planet II
- Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents
Deportes:
- Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports Box Office)
- Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC One)
- The Grand National (ITV)
- UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: England v Netherlands (Channel 4)
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty
- Anupam Kher, The Boy with the Topknot
- Brian F O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue
- Jimmi Simpson, Black Mirror - USS Callister
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Anna Friel, Broken
- Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch
- Liv Hill, Three Girls
- Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
El momento televisivo imperdible del año:
- Love Island - Stormzy Makes a Surprise Appearance
- Game of Thrones - Viserion is Killed by the Night King
- Doctor Who - The Thirteenth Doctor Revealed
- One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande Sings 'One Last Time'
- Blue Planet II - Mother Pilot Whale Grieves
- Line of Duty - Huntley's Narrow Escape