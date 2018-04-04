"Black Mirror" y "The Crown" son los favoritos para los premios BAFTA 2018

Michelle Keegan y Ore Oduba anunciaron la lista de nominados para los premios BAFTA 2018, que serán entregados el próximo 13 de mayo.

Este año, "The Crown", "Line of Duty", "Black Mirror" y "Three Girls" dominan las nominaciones, en donde cada una de ellas aparece en tres categorías.

Tanto en las secciones principales como en las secundarias, hay actores que son por primera vez postulados, como es el caso de Joe Cole por "Hang the DJ" de "Black Mirror" y de Daisy May Cooper por "This Country".

Los premios serán presentados por Sue Perkins, comediante inglesa, en la ceremonia que tendrá lugar en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres.

Acá la lista completa:

Mejor programa de entretenimiento de comedia:

Murder in Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Mejor programa de actualidad:

Raped: My Story

Syria's Disappeared: The Case Against Assad

Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets

White Right: Meeting the Enemy

Mejor serie dramática:

The Crown

The End of the F***ing World

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

Mejor presentación:

Adam Hills, The Last Leg

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre, Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Sandi Toksvig, QI

Mejor programa de entretenimiento:

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Britain's Got Talent

Michael McIntyre's Big Show

The Voice UK

Mejor factual:

Ambulance

Catching a Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Features:

Antiques Roadshow

Cruising with Jane McDonald

No More Boys and Girls: Can Our Kids Go Gender Free?

The Secret Life of the Zoo

Mejor actuación femenina en un programa de comedia

Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland

Daisy May Cooper, This Country

Sharon Horgan, Catastrophe

Sian Gibson, Peter Kay's Car Share

Mejor serie internacional:

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Handmaid's Tale

The Vietnam War

Mejor actor protagonista:

Jack Rowan, Born to Kill

Joe Cole, Black Mirror - Hang the DJ

Sean Bean, Broken

Tim Pigott-Smith, King Charles III

Mejor actriz protagonista:

Claire Foy, The Crown

Molly Windsor, Three Girls

Sinead Keenan, Little Boy Blue

Thandie Newton, Line of Duty

Mejor programa en vivo:

ITV News Election 2017 Live: The Results

One Love Manchester

Wild Alaska Live

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Mejor actuación masculina en un programa de comedia:

Asim Chaudhry, People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon, The Trip to Spain

Samson Kayo, Famalam

Toby Jones, Detectorists

Mejor miniserie:

Howard's End

The Moorside

The State

Three Girls

Mejor cobertura de noticias:

The Battle for Mosul (Sky News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (Channel 4 News)

The Grenfell Tower Fire (ITV News at Ten)

The Rohingya Crisis (Sky News)

Mejor reality:

Celebrity Hunted

Love Island

Old People's Home for 4-Year Olds

The Real Full Monty

Mejor comedia:

Catastrophe

Chewing Gum

This Country

Timewasters

Mejor programa de corta duración:

Britain's Forgotten Men

Eating with My Ex

Morgana Robinson's Summer

Pls Like

Mejor documental:

Chris Packham: Asperger's and Me

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia

One Deadly Weekend in America

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad

Mejor serie dramática:

Against the Law

Black Mirror - Hang the DJ

King Charles III

Murdered For Being Different

Mejor serial dramático:

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Mejor factual especializado:

Basquiat: Rage to Riches

Blitz: The Bombs that Changed Britain

Blue Planet II

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents

Deportes:

Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko (Sky Sports Box Office)

Six Nations: Wales v England (BBC One)

The Grand National (ITV)

UEFA Women's Euro Semi-Final: England v Netherlands (Channel 4)

Mejor actor de reparto:

Adrian Dunbar, Line of Duty

Anupam Kher, The Boy with the Topknot

Brian F O'Byrne, Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson, Black Mirror - USS Callister

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Anna Friel, Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Broadchurch

Liv Hill, Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

El momento televisivo imperdible del año: