Ben Affleck da su primera declaración tras salir de rehabilitación

Hace más de un mes Ben Affleck ingresó a rehabilitación por su adicción al alcohol, luego de pasar varios días casi sin comer y sin bañarse.
Sin embargo, esta semana el actor decidió hablar, señalando que "la batalla contra cualquier tipo de adicción es una lucha difícil y para toda la vida".
En su cuenta de Instagram, el ganador del Oscar informó que ya terminó "un tratamiento de cuarenta días en un centro para adictos al alcohol y sigo como paciente ambulatorio".
El protagonista de Gone Girl dio las gracias por el apoyo recibido, sobre todo por parte de su "familia, colegas y seguidores", lo que le ha dado "la fortaleza para poder hablar de mi enfermedad con otros".
"Mucha gente que ha hablado en los medios sobre sus propias experiencias con las adicciones. A esa gente, quiero decirle gracias", concluyó Affleck.
Recientemente, el actor y director había sido visto con un drástico cambio físico tras dejar la rehabilitación, luciendo mucho más esbelto y musculoso.
Esta adicción provocó que Jennifer Garner quisiera separarse de él, solicitando de manera rápida y efectiva su divorcio.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Be happy, Ben Affleck is back in shape, he look good, fit, fine & healthy, that's important. BATFLECK Gives Off Serious Batman Vibes in Latest Post-Rehab Photo, Ben Affleck Looks Super Buff During Rehab Stint: Ben Affleck may or may not don the cowl again for another 'Batman' movie, especially after heading back to rehab, but based on how he looks right now dude totally could. The actor was seen heading to a meeting on Monday _ This is transformation, if he can do this, so you can definitely do this. You can achieve something by giving your hard work & dedication. Just be faithful to yourself, results doesn't come easily, there is no shortcuts in life, you can do anything, everything is possible, work hard. Life is a precious. Hope you all having a great day. _ Steve Rogers: Hi, I'm Captain America. Whether in the classroom, or on the battlefield, physical fitness can be the difference between success or failure. I'm Here to talk to you about one of the most valuable traits a student or soldier can have. Patience. Sometimes, patience is the key to victory. Sometimes, it leads to very little, and it seems like it's not worth it, and you wonder why you waited so long for something so disappointing. I have seen many storms in my life. The two most powerful warriors are patience and time. Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world. _ #gothamcity #thedarkknight #zacksnyder #justiceleague #batman #superman #manofsteel #wonderwoman #batmanvsuperman #henrycavill #benaffleck #gotham #dccomic #arkham #aquaman #daredevil #cosplay #movie #film #dc #comic #suicidesquad #marvel #fan #art #concept #movietitan #comicbook #dcuniverse #cw
Una publicación compartida de MovieTITAN (@movietitan) el