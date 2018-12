Australia: El drama de las hermanas gemelas que desean casarse con el mismo hombre

View this post on Instagram

IT'S OUR BOYFRIEND'S BIRTHDAY TODAY 👦 CELEBRATING IN CHINA 👧👦👧 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY 🤗🤗 WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH ❤❤ #birthday #shareboyfriend #happy #together #seeingdouble #kiss #love #cool #twinnie #twinningiswinning #twins #chinafestival #chinesefood #celebrate #perthtwins