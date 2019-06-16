Atención Gamers: los títulos que llegarán a PS4, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch en lo que resta del año

Con la noticia de la nueva Xbox Scarlett y los rumores de la PS5, muchos son los que están ahorrando para las plataformas de la nueva generación, pero las consolas actuales aún tienen muchos juegos en lo que resta del año 2019.

Esta es la recopilación de juegos que serán lanzados este 2019, según informó Gizmodo.

Junio

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 18 de junio (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC) // 25 de junio (Switch)

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – 21 de junio (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y Switch)

Judgment – 25 de junio (PlayStation 4)

Samurai Shodown – 25 de junio (PlayStation 4 y Xbox One) // Todavía sin fecha: (PC, Stadia y Switch)

Super Mario Maker 2 – 28 de junio (Nintendo Switch)

Julio

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers – 2 de julio (PlayStation 4 y PC)

Sea of Solitude – 5 de junio (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 – 12 de julio (PlayStation 4 y Switch)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 19 de julio (Switch)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood – 26 de julio (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Switch)

Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot – 26 de julio (Vive y PlayStation VR)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 26 de julio (Switch)

Agosto

Oninaki – 22 de agosto (PlayStation 4, PC y Switch)

Control – 27 de agosto (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

Astral Chain – 30 de agosto (Switch)

Blair Witch – 30 de agosto (Xbox One, PC)

Septiembre

Torchlight II – 3 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – 6 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

Gears 5 – 10 de septiembre (Xbox One, PC)

PES 2020 – 10 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Borderlands 3 – 13 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia)

Daemon X Machina – 13 de septiembre (Switch)

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep – 17 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC y Stadia)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 20 de septiembre (Switch)

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch – 20 de septiembre (Switch) – (Remastered: PlayStation 4, PC)

The Surge 2 – 20 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3 – 20 de septiembre (PlayStation 4)

Contra: Rogue Corps – 26 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch y PC)

Code Vein – 27 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

FIFA 20 – 27 de septiembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch y PC

Octubre

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – 4 de octubre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – 25 de octubre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

The Outer Worlds – 25 de octubre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

Noviembre y diciembre

Death Stranding – 8 de noviembre (PlayStation 4)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 15 de noviembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One y PC)

Pokémon Espada y Escudo – 15 de noviembre (Switch)

Shenmue III – 19 de noviembre (PlayStation 4 y PC)

Doom: Eternal – 22 de noviembre (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch y Stadia)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – noviembre (Switch)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – finales de 2019 (Switch)